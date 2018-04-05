Smucker to buy company behind Rachael Ray dog food

NEW YORK (AP) — J.M. Smucker Co. is expanding its pet-food business by buying the maker of Rachael Ray-branded dog food.

Smucker, known for its namesake fruit jams, already owns Kibbles n' Bits, Meow Mix and other brands. But people are pickier about what they feed their furry friends, and Smucker says the Rachael Ray Nutrish brand will help it grow because it uses higher-quality ingredients.

Rachael Ray, a well-known TV cook, appears in ads for Nutrish and on some of the brand's packaging.

Smucker says it is paying about $1.9 billion for Nutrish's parent company, Ainsworth Pet Nutrition. Ainsworth's other brands include Better Than! and Dad's.

Ray has a licensing agreement with Ainsworth, which will continue with Smucker after the deal is completed in the coming months.