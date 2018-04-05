Morocco warns it may act against Polisario in Western Sahara

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Morocco's foreign minister is warning that all options are on the table including military action if the United Nations doesn't act against Polisario Front construction and plans for military posts in U.N.-monitored buffer zones in Western Sahara.

Nasser Bourita said at a news conference Wednesday that the 1991 cease-fire is threatened by the recent actions by the Polisario Front, which seeks independence for mineral-rich Western Sahara.

Bourita says: "Morocco is saying very clearly that all the options are under consideration. Morocco will not allow a change on the ground. If the U.N., the international community, don't take their responsibilities, Morocco will take its own responsibility."

The Polisario Front has rejected Morocco's claims as "unfounded and false." It says the U.N. force in Western Sahara has not reported any cease-fire violations.