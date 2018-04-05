Monaco held to 1-1 draw at Rennes

PARIS (AP) — Rennes and Monaco played to a 1-1 draw Wednesday that moved Paris Saint-Germain closer to the Ligue 1 title.

Joris Gnagnon beat the offside trap to open the score for Rennes with a left-footed volley in the 20th minute.

Rony Lopes equalized for Monaco nine minutes later with a right-footed shot. Monaco managed just two shots on target.

Leonardo Jardim's Monaco now trails leader PSG by 16 points but still has a five-point cushion over third-placed Marseille.