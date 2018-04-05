|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Atlanta
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Washington
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Miami
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Philadelphia
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Milwaukee
|4
|1
|.800
|½
|Chicago
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Cincinnati
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Colorado
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|San Francisco
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Los Angeles
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|San Diego
|1
|4
|.200
|3
___
|Tuesday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, ppd.
Seattle 6, San Francisco 4
Boston 4, Miami 2, 13 innings
N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 0
Atlanta 13, Washington 6
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 4
Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 1
San Diego 8, Colorado 4
|Wednesday's Games
Atlanta 7, Washington 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 2
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-0) at Washington (Strasburg 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Miami (Smith 0-0) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at San Diego (Lucchesi 0-0), 3:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bailey 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Brault 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 1-0) at St. Louis (Wacha 0-1), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0) at Milwaukee (Suter 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Atlanta at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.