|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Cano Sea
|4
|14
|5
|7
|.500
|Correa Hou
|6
|19
|7
|9
|.474
|Haniger Sea
|4
|13
|3
|6
|.462
|Abreu ChW
|4
|16
|3
|7
|.438
|Simmons LAA
|6
|24
|4
|10
|.417
|Altuve Hou
|7
|29
|7
|12
|.414
|DGordon Sea
|4
|17
|3
|7
|.412
|Cuthbert KC
|4
|10
|1
|4
|.400
|EEscobar Min
|3
|13
|3
|5
|.385
|Pillar Tor
|6
|21
|6
|8
|.381
|Home Runs
Dozier, Minnesota, 3; Davidson, Chicago, 3; Anderson, Chicago, 3; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 3; Stanton, New York, 3; 17 tied at 2.
|Runs Batted In
Gregorius, New York, 9; Smoak, Toronto, 9; Correa, Houston, 8; Reddick, Houston, 6; Davidson, Chicago, 6; Stanton, New York, 6; Span, Tampa Bay, 6; 10 tied at 5.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 2-0; Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; 32 tied at 1-0.