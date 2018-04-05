BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Cano Sea 4 14 5 7 .500 Correa Hou 6 19 7 9 .474 Haniger Sea 4 13 3 6 .462 Abreu ChW 4 16 3 7 .438 Simmons LAA 6 24 4 10 .417 Altuve Hou 7 29 7 12 .414 DGordon Sea 4 17 3 7 .412 Cuthbert KC 4 10 1 4 .400 EEscobar Min 3 13 3 5 .385 Pillar Tor 6 21 6 8 .381 Home Runs

Dozier, Minnesota, 3; Davidson, Chicago, 3; Anderson, Chicago, 3; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 3; Stanton, New York, 3; 17 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 9; Smoak, Toronto, 9; Correa, Houston, 8; Reddick, Houston, 6; Davidson, Chicago, 6; Stanton, New York, 6; Span, Tampa Bay, 6; 10 tied at 5.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 2-0; Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; 32 tied at 1-0.