Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|010—2
|6
|0
|New York
|202
|300
|00x—7
|7
|1
Snell, Andriese (4), Roe (7), Alvarado (8) and Ramos; L.Severino, Warren (8), Chapman (9) and Romine. W_L.Severino 2-0. L_Snell 0-1. HRs_New York, Judge (1), Stanton (3), Sanchez (1).
___
|Baltimore
|100
|100
|000—2
|8
|1
|Houston
|010
|001
|10x—3
|7
|2
Bundy, Castro (7), Brach (8) and Joseph; Keuchel, Rondon (6), Peacock (7) and Stassi. W_Peacock 1-0. L_Castro 0-1.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|010
|000
|000—1
|6
|1
|Atlanta
|300
|200
|02x—7
|7
|0
Scherzer, Grace (6), Gott (8) and P.Severino, Montero; Foltynewicz, Moylan (6), S.Freeman (6), Minter (7), Winkler (8), Vizcaino (9) and Perez. W_Foltynewicz 1-0. L_Scherzer 1-1. HRs_Atlanta, Tucker (2).