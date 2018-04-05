Short-term rentals may face tougher rules in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Senate has approved legislation regulating short-term rentals like those made through online platforms like Airbnb.

The Senate passed the bill Wednesday on a 31-6 vote. It would impose existing state hotel taxes on the rooms and allow communities to impose local excise taxes.

The Senate bill differs from legislation approved by the Massachusetts House.

The Massachusetts Lodging Association, which represents the hotel industry, said the bill will let investors continue to turn scarce housing stock into "de facto hotels."

Airbnb applauded the bill.

The travel website Expedia said the bill "unfairly targets online travel agents."

The Senate says their bill would generate about $34.5 million in state taxes and $25.5 million in local taxes annually. The House and Senate must now come up with a single, compromise bill.