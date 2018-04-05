Youth soccer sex abuse scandal causes uproar in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina's Football Association said Wednesday that it will closely monitor boarding houses where youth players live following a sex abuse scandal involving minors at two of the country's most popular and powerful clubs.

River Plate said earlier this week that it will collaborate with authorities after a local NGO reported minors were allegedly abused in the club's youth divisions from 2004-11. The abuse accusations come just days after police arrested a referee for his suspected involvement in a child prostitution ring with players from the Independiente youth club.

"We want this to be investigated," said Dante Majori, the president of Argentine Football Association's youth and children's committee.

"We want to contribute with the law so that those responsible for these abhorrent acts are caught."

Majori said the abuse allegations took place before he came into the job last year, and had not been reported until now. But he said that the soccer federation, known by its AFA acronym, will launch inspections nationwide.

"We've set out to revise and carry out a protocol to regulate these boarding houses" he told local Todo Noticias TV.

Independiente recently filed a complaint with prosecutors after at least two of the club's youth división players were allegedly the victims of a prostitution ring. The allegations first surfaced after one of the players broke down during a session with a psychologist. He told him that he had been abused, that he had sex with men in exchange for money, and that players were recruited to the prostitution ring by another club member.

Prosecutors say that at least seven minors were prostituted, and have requested the arrest of six men suspected to be part of the prostitution ring.

In soccer-crazed Argentina, thousands of talented kids train in soccer academies and club youth divisions that have been talent factories where Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, and other stars once polished their skills as children.

Many children in club boarding houses come from remote communities and live far from their parents under the care of clubs, dreaming of a chance to make it big in the hyper competitive world of professional soccer.

"We're going to reach out to the kids, their families and the professionals," Majori said. "We're going to work both inside and outside of the boarding houses with containment and social work for all of the children's and youth soccer."

The abuse scandal goes beyond soccer.

Argentina's Olympic Committee filed a legal complaint Tuesday against a gymnastics coach who is accused of abusing a still undetermined number of athletes. The case is being investigated by a local prosecutor. As part of the probe, authorities raided the headquarters of the Argentine gymnastics confederation on Wednesday.

"We have become aware through someone who manages our relationship with the athletes that certain athletes were abused by a coach in the 1990's," said Gerardo Werthein, the president of Argentina's Olympic Committee. He did not disclose the identity.

"It's incredible that so much time has happened and that no one has acted," he said.