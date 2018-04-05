  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/05 03:37
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Ahmed Ari 4 17 4 8 .471
Gennett Cin 4 17 0 8 .471
Iannetta Col 4 15 1 7 .467
DeJong StL 5 18 4 8 .444
Martinez StL 5 18 2 8 .444
Bell Pit 4 16 1 7 .438
RFlaherty Atl 6 23 6 10 .435
Yelich Mil 5 23 6 10 .435
Eaton Was 5 21 8 9 .429
Hoskins Phi 4 14 2 6 .429
Tucker Atl 6 21 4 9 .429
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 4; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Villanueva, San Diego, 3; Panik, San Francisco, 3; DeJong, St. Louis, 3; 9 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Harper, Washington, 9; FFreeman, Atlanta, 9; Tucker, Atlanta, 8; Goodwin, Washington, 7; Ahmed, Arizona, 7; Markakis, Atlanta, 6; BAnderson, Miami, 6; Blackmon, Colorado, 6; Braun, Milwaukee, 6; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 6.

Pitching

