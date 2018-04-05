  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/04/05 03:17

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Apr 305.75 305.75 297.20 300.70 Down 5.10
May 306.70 306.95 297.00 301.05 Down 5.30
Jun 307.50 307.50 298.35 302.10 Down 5.35
Jul 308.75 308.75 299.10 303.10 Down 5.30
Aug 300.40 304.10 300.40 304.10 Down 5.30
Sep 310.75 310.75 301.05 305.00 Down 5.30
Oct 308.35 308.35 301.90 305.90 Down 5.30
Nov 305.70 306.75 305.70 306.75 Down 5.25
Dec 311.00 311.00 303.30 307.20 Down 5.25
Jan 310.55 310.55 308.00 308.10 Down 5.25
Feb 310.35 310.35 306.85 308.70 Down 5.20
Mar 309.40 310.00 306.35 309.15 Down 5.15
Apr 309.90 Down 5.10
May 311.10 311.15 307.60 310.40 Down 5.05
Jun 311.10 Down 5.00
Jul 311.60 Down 4.95
Aug 312.15 Down 4.95
Sep 312.65 Down 4.90
Oct 313.05 Down 4.90
Nov 313.40 Down 4.80
Dec 310.45 313.65 310.45 313.65 Down 4.90
Jan 313.80 Down 4.90
Feb 313.90 Down 4.90
Mar 314.15 Down 4.90
May 314.20 Down 4.90
Jul 314.25 Down 4.90
Sep 314.30 Down 4.90
Dec 314.35 Down 4.90
Mar 314.40 Down 4.90
May 314.45 Down 4.90
Jul 314.50 Down 4.90
Sep 314.55 Down 4.90
Dec 314.60 Down 4.90
Mar 314.65 Down 4.90
May 314.70 Down 4.90
Jul 314.75 Down 4.90
Sep 314.80 Down 4.90
Dec 314.85 Down 4.90
Mar 314.90 Down 4.90