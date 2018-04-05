New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Apr
|305.75
|305.75
|297.20
|300.70 Down 5.10
|May
|306.70
|306.95
|297.00
|301.05 Down 5.30
|Jun
|307.50
|307.50
|298.35
|302.10 Down 5.35
|Jul
|308.75
|308.75
|299.10
|303.10 Down 5.30
|Aug
|300.40
|304.10
|300.40
|304.10 Down 5.30
|Sep
|310.75
|310.75
|301.05
|305.00 Down 5.30
|Oct
|308.35
|308.35
|301.90
|305.90 Down 5.30
|Nov
|305.70
|306.75
|305.70
|306.75 Down 5.25
|Dec
|311.00
|311.00
|303.30
|307.20 Down 5.25
|Jan
|310.55
|310.55
|308.00
|308.10 Down 5.25
|Feb
|310.35
|310.35
|306.85
|308.70 Down 5.20
|Mar
|309.40
|310.00
|306.35
|309.15 Down 5.15
|Apr
|309.90 Down 5.10
|May
|311.10
|311.15
|307.60
|310.40 Down 5.05
|Jun
|311.10 Down 5.00
|Jul
|311.60 Down 4.95
|Aug
|312.15 Down 4.95
|Sep
|312.65 Down 4.90
|Oct
|313.05 Down 4.90
|Nov
|313.40 Down 4.80
|Dec
|310.45
|313.65
|310.45
|313.65 Down 4.90
|Jan
|313.80 Down 4.90
|Feb
|313.90 Down 4.90
|Mar
|314.15 Down 4.90
|May
|314.20 Down 4.90
|Jul
|314.25 Down 4.90
|Sep
|314.30 Down 4.90
|Dec
|314.35 Down 4.90
|Mar
|314.40 Down 4.90
|May
|314.45 Down 4.90
|Jul
|314.50 Down 4.90
|Sep
|314.55 Down 4.90
|Dec
|314.60 Down 4.90
|Mar
|314.65 Down 4.90
|May
|314.70 Down 4.90
|Jul
|314.75 Down 4.90
|Sep
|314.80 Down 4.90
|Dec
|314.85 Down 4.90
|Mar
|314.90 Down 4.90