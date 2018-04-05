  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/04/05 03:18

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 118.90 Up .25
May 116.70 117.45 115.95 116.90 Up .30
Jul 121.05 Up .25
Jul 118.80 119.35 117.90 118.90 Up .25
Sep 120.90 121.50 120.10 121.05 Up .25
Dec 124.30 124.90 123.50 124.50 Up .25
Mar 128.15 128.35 127.10 128.00 Up .25
May 130.25 130.75 129.55 130.40 Up .25
Jul 133.00 133.00 131.80 132.70 Up .35
Sep 134.00 134.70 133.80 134.70 Up .40
Dec 136.90 137.70 136.80 137.70 Up .55
Mar 140.20 140.70 140.00 140.65 Up .75
May 142.20 142.70 142.20 142.55 Up .85
Jul 144.10 144.85 144.10 144.45 Up 1.00
Sep 146.05 146.70 146.05 146.20 Up 1.15
Dec 149.55 149.65 148.80 148.80 Up 1.15
Mar 150.40 Up 1.50