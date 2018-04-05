New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|118.90
|Up
|.25
|May
|116.70
|117.45
|115.95
|116.90
|Up
|.30
|Jul
|121.05
|Up
|.25
|Jul
|118.80
|119.35
|117.90
|118.90
|Up
|.25
|Sep
|120.90
|121.50
|120.10
|121.05
|Up
|.25
|Dec
|124.30
|124.90
|123.50
|124.50
|Up
|.25
|Mar
|128.15
|128.35
|127.10
|128.00
|Up
|.25
|May
|130.25
|130.75
|129.55
|130.40
|Up
|.25
|Jul
|133.00
|133.00
|131.80
|132.70
|Up
|.35
|Sep
|134.00
|134.70
|133.80
|134.70
|Up
|.40
|Dec
|136.90
|137.70
|136.80
|137.70
|Up
|.55
|Mar
|140.20
|140.70
|140.00
|140.65
|Up
|.75
|May
|142.20
|142.70
|142.20
|142.55
|Up
|.85
|Jul
|144.10
|144.85
|144.10
|144.45
|Up
|1.00
|Sep
|146.05
|146.70
|146.05
|146.20
|Up
|1.15
|Dec
|149.55
|149.65
|148.80
|148.80
|Up
|1.15
|Mar
|150.40
|Up
|1.50