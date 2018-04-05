  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/04/05 03:18

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2525 Down 11
May 2471 2517 2440 2475 Down 23
Jul 2543 Down 8
Jul 2514 2566 2488 2525 Down 11
Sep 2531 2581 2507 2543 Down 8
Dec 2531 2584 2510 2548 Down 7
Mar 2510 2575 2507 2539 Down 5
May 2516 2579 2513 2544 Down 4
Jul 2518 2577 2518 2550 Down 4
Sep 2553 2556 2553 2556 Down 4
Dec 2558 2560 2557 2560 Down 5
Mar 2582 Down 6