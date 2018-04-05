BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2525
|Down
|11
|May
|2471
|2517
|2440
|2475
|Down
|23
|Jul
|2543
|Down
|8
|Jul
|2514
|2566
|2488
|2525
|Down
|11
|Sep
|2531
|2581
|2507
|2543
|Down
|8
|Dec
|2531
|2584
|2510
|2548
|Down
|7
|Mar
|2510
|2575
|2507
|2539
|Down
|5
|May
|2516
|2579
|2513
|2544
|Down
|4
|Jul
|2518
|2577
|2518
|2550
|Down
|4
|Sep
|2553
|2556
|2553
|2556
|Down
|4
|Dec
|2558
|2560
|2557
|2560
|Down
|5
|Mar
|2582
|Down
|6