BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change May 2525 Down 11 May 2471 2517 2440 2475 Down 23 Jul 2543 Down 8 Jul 2514 2566 2488 2525 Down 11 Sep 2531 2581 2507 2543 Down 8 Dec 2531 2584 2510 2548 Down 7 Mar 2510 2575 2507 2539 Down 5 May 2516 2579 2513 2544 Down 4 Jul 2518 2577 2518 2550 Down 4 Sep 2553 2556 2553 2556 Down 4 Dec 2558 2560 2557 2560 Down 5 Mar 2582 Down 6