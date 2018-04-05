US senator visits Venezuela amid talks over jailed Utah man

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A powerful U.S. senator has travelled to Venezuela as pressure mounts on President Nicolas Maduro to release a Utah man jailed for nearly two years in the volatile South American country.

A spokesman for Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois arrived Wednesday to meet with members of the government and opposition. He didn't provide further details.

But the Senate's No. 2 Democrat is expected to meet with Maduro to discuss the imprisonment of Joshua Holt, who is awaiting a trial on what the U.S. considers trumped up weapons charges.

The rare visit comes as the Trump administration weighs a crippling embargo on Venezuela's oil shipments on top of sanctions it already has imposed on dozens of officials.

Durbin's meeting follows weeks of backchannel talks between the two countries over Holt.