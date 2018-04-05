Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia FMs meet over Nile dam impasse

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian Foreign Minister has arrived in Sudan for a two-day visit to discuss a massive dam that Egypt fears will cut into its share of the Nile.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said Sameh Shoukry arrived Wednesday at the meeting being attended by chiefs of intelligence and ministers of foreign affairs and irrigation in Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia.

Zeid says the meeting will attempt to settle contentious issues over the so-called Renaissance Dam that Ethiopia is building over the Blue Nile River.

The meeting was scheduled in February but delayed amid anti-government protests in Ethiopia.

Egypt has expressed mounting alarm over the soon-to-be-completed upstream dam as it depends on the Nile for almost all of its water needs. Ethiopia and Sudan will benefit from the construction of the Dam.