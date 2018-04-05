Sri Lankan prime minister easily overcomes no-faith vote

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's prime minister has comfortably overcome a no-faith vote, securing the majority support of 46 lawmakers in the 225-member Parliament.

The motion against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe debated in Parliament on Wednesday received 76 votes in favor and 122 against. Twenty-six lawmakers were absent at the time of the voting.

The victory strengthens Wickremesinghe's hand within the unity government formed by parties traditionally opposed to each other, led by Wickremesinghe and President Maithripala Sirisena.

But it is unlikely to resolve intra-government tensions with some Cabinet ministers representing Sirisena's party voting for Wickremesinghe's ouster.

The main allegation against Wickremesinghe involved his appointment of a Singaporean as the central bank governor who is now accused of leaking inside information to benefit his son-in-law in a treasury bond sale.