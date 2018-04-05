Candles, flowers laid at home of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Members of African National Congress Women's League gather outside the family home of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, in Soweto, South Africa, Wed
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Mourners have laid flowers and lit candles outside the home of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the South African anti-apartheid activist and ex-wife of Nelson Mandela who died this week after a long illness.
Ruling party politicians and women's league members were among those paying tribute on Wednesday to Madikizela-Mandela, who died Monday at age 81.
Former president Jacob Zuma visited Madikizela-Mandela's house in the Soweto area of Johannesburg and called her death a "big loss." She had supported calls for Zuma, dogged by scandals, to step down. Zuma resigned in February and is scheduled to appear in court Friday on corruption charges.
A memorial will be held for Madikizela-Mandela at the Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Soweto on April 11, and her funeral will occur at Orlando Stadium there three days later.