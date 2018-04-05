Russia ends search of missing Argentina submarine

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina's navy says Russia has ended its help in the search for an Argentine submarine that disappeared in the South Atlantic with 44 crew members aboard.

Russia was the last of more than a dozen foreign countries that assisted in searching a sea area of some 1,500 square miles (4,000 square kilometers) for the ARA San Juan.

An explosion occurred near the time and place where the sub went missing on Nov. 15. Argentina has given up hope of finding survivors, but the navy has continued searching for the vessel.

Argentine Navy spokesman Enrique Balbi confirmed the end of Russia's collaboration to The Associated Press late Tuesday. He said that the Argentine ship Islas Malvinas will carry on with the search.