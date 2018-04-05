Russia says spy case tension won't hit World Cup security

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia says international security cooperation for the upcoming World Cup won't be disrupted by tense relations with other countries following the poisoning of a former spy.

More than two dozen Western allies have expelled over 150 Russian diplomats amid the fallout from the attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in England last month.

Alexei Sorokin, the CEO of Russia's World Cup organizing committee, tells The Associated Press that "so far we've seen no impact," adding "there will be law enforcement cooperation on an international level ... it's not affected by any changes in the political situation. It's a very specific set of actions and measures."

Russian and foreign security forces are expected to exchange information on possible threats to the tournament ranging from terrorism to hooligans.