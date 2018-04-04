Greek minister says country vigilant against 'enemy' Turkey

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's defense minister has described Turkey as an "enemy that continues to provoke us" and announced that he has ordered additional military personnel to move to islands in the eastern Aegean Sea.

Minister Panos Kammenos said 7,000 service members from the armed forces were being moved to the islands and a border area in northeast Greece, amid a spike in tension between the two NATO allies.

Attending a reservist exercise on the eastern island of Ikaria Wednesday, Kammenos said: "If they have the guts let them dare to challenge one inch of our territory ... the Greeks, united, will crush them."