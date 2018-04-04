  1. Home
National League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/04 22:02
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 4 1 .800
New York 3 1 .750 ½
Atlanta 3 2 .600 1
Miami 2 4 .333
Philadelphia 1 3 .250
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 4 0 1.000
Milwaukee 4 1 .800 ½
Chicago 2 3 .400
St. Louis 2 3 .400
Cincinnati 1 3 .250 3
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 4 1 .800
Colorado 2 3 .400 2
San Francisco 2 3 .400 2
Los Angeles 2 4 .333
San Diego 1 4 .200 3

___

Tuesday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, ppd.

Seattle 6, San Francisco 4

Boston 4, Miami 2, 13 innings

N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 0

Atlanta 13, Washington 6

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 4

Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 1

San Diego 8, Colorado 4

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-0) at Washington (Strasburg 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (Smith 0-0) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at San Diego (Lucchesi 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bailey 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Brault 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 1-0) at St. Louis (Wacha 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0) at Milwaukee (Suter 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.