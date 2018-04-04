A new model for travel? Pay a local $25 a day to plan a trip

Growing up in Youngstown, Ohio, Greg Buzulencia (boo-zoo-LENTZ-ee-ah) didn't travel much, but he loved planning trips for others.

At age 16, he says, he "begged and pleaded his way" to become an official "TripTik" planner for AAA. (TripTiks provided customized routes for road trips long before you could get maps and directions online.)

Eventually Buzulencia turned his passion into a 21st- century business. His trip-planning company, ViaHero, combines authentic local recommendations, convenient online booking and the old-school guidance of a travel agent.

For a flat fee of $25 a day, a ViaHero expert on the ground in your destination plans your trip, from lodging and airport pickup to sightseeing and restaurants.

The service is available in Cuba, Iceland, Japan and Colombia, with plans to add more South American countries soon.