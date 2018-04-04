|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|31
|27
|3
|1
|88
|21
|84
|Man United
|31
|21
|5
|5
|60
|23
|68
|Liverpool
|32
|19
|9
|4
|75
|35
|66
|Tottenham
|31
|19
|7
|5
|62
|26
|64
|Chelsea
|31
|17
|5
|9
|53
|30
|56
|Arsenal
|31
|15
|6
|10
|58
|41
|51
|Burnley
|31
|12
|10
|9
|29
|27
|46
|Leicester
|31
|11
|10
|10
|47
|43
|43
|Everton
|32
|11
|7
|14
|38
|53
|40
|Bournemouth
|32
|9
|10
|13
|39
|51
|37
|Watford
|32
|10
|7
|15
|41
|57
|37
|Newcastle
|31
|9
|8
|14
|31
|40
|35
|Brighton
|31
|8
|10
|13
|28
|42
|34
|West Ham
|31
|8
|9
|14
|39
|57
|33
|Swansea
|31
|8
|7
|16
|25
|44
|31
|Huddersfield
|32
|8
|7
|17
|25
|53
|31
|Crystal Palace
|32
|7
|9
|16
|31
|50
|30
|Southampton
|31
|5
|13
|13
|29
|47
|28
|Stoke
|32
|6
|9
|17
|29
|61
|27
|West Brom
|32
|3
|11
|18
|25
|51
|20
|Saturday, April 7
Everton vs. Liverpool 1130 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace 1400 GMT
Brighton vs. Huddersfield 1400 GMT
Stoke vs. Tottenham 1400 GMT
Leicester vs. Newcastle 1400 GMT
West Brom vs. Swansea 1400 GMT
Watford vs. Burnley 1400 GMT
Man City vs. Man United 1630 GMT
|Sunday, April 8
Arsenal vs. Southampton 1315 GMT
Chelsea vs. West Ham 1530 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wolverhampton
|40
|26
|8
|6
|73
|36
|86
|Cardiff
|39
|24
|8
|7
|62
|33
|80
|Fulham
|40
|21
|12
|7
|70
|41
|75
|Aston Villa
|40
|21
|10
|9
|64
|37
|73
|Derby
|39
|17
|14
|8
|57
|38
|65
|Middlesbrough
|40
|18
|9
|13
|56
|39
|63
|Bristol City
|40
|16
|14
|10
|56
|45
|62
|Millwall
|40
|16
|14
|10
|50
|39
|62
|Sheffield United
|40
|18
|8
|14
|53
|45
|62
|Preston
|40
|15
|15
|10
|49
|42
|60
|Brentford
|40
|15
|13
|12
|56
|47
|58
|Ipswich
|40
|15
|8
|17
|49
|51
|53
|Leeds
|40
|15
|8
|17
|52
|56
|53
|Norwich
|40
|13
|13
|14
|42
|50
|52
|QPR
|40
|13
|11
|16
|49
|57
|50
|Sheffield Wednesday
|40
|11
|14
|15
|48
|54
|47
|Nottingham Forest
|39
|13
|7
|19
|43
|56
|46
|Hull
|40
|9
|14
|17
|55
|61
|41
|Reading
|40
|9
|12
|19
|45
|60
|39
|Bolton
|40
|9
|12
|19
|34
|59
|39
|Birmingham
|40
|11
|6
|23
|30
|57
|39
|Barnsley
|39
|7
|13
|19
|39
|58
|34
|Sunderland
|40
|6
|13
|21
|43
|72
|31
|Burton Albion
|40
|7
|10
|23
|29
|71
|31
|Tuesday, April 3
Fulham 2, Leeds 0
Wolverhampton 2, Hull 2
Aston Villa 3, Reading 0
Bolton 0, Birmingham 1
|Friday, April 6
Cardiff vs. Wolverhampton 1845 GMT
|Saturday, April 7
Barnsley vs. Sheffield United 1115 GMT
Norwich vs. Aston Villa 1130 GMT
Leeds vs. Sunderland 1400 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Nottingham Forest 1400 GMT
Hull vs. QPR 1400 GMT
Millwall vs. Bristol City 1400 GMT
Brentford vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT
Derby vs. Bolton 1400 GMT
Birmingham vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT
Reading vs. Preston 1400 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Fulham 1400 GMT
|Tuesday, April 10
Aston Villa vs. Cardiff 1845 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford 1845 GMT
Preston vs. Leeds 1845 GMT
Sunderland vs. Norwich 1845 GMT
Bristol City vs. Birmingham 1845 GMT
QPR vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1845 GMT
Ipswich vs. Barnsley 1845 GMT
Fulham vs. Reading 1845 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Middlesbrough 1845 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Hull 1845 GMT
Bolton vs. Millwall 1900 GMT
|Wednesday, April 11
Wolverhampton vs. Derby 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Blackburn
|39
|24
|10
|5
|74
|36
|82
|Shrewsbury
|40
|24
|9
|7
|55
|33
|81
|Wigan
|38
|24
|8
|6
|72
|25
|80
|Rotherham
|40
|20
|6
|14
|65
|49
|66
|Peterborough
|40
|16
|13
|11
|63
|49
|61
|Charlton
|39
|17
|10
|12
|53
|47
|61
|Portsmouth
|40
|19
|4
|17
|51
|48
|61
|Scunthorpe
|40
|15
|15
|10
|57
|48
|60
|Plymouth
|39
|17
|9
|13
|51
|47
|60
|Bristol Rovers
|40
|16
|6
|18
|56
|60
|54
|Bradford
|38
|16
|5
|17
|49
|56
|53
|Southend
|40
|14
|11
|15
|49
|59
|53
|Fleetwood Town
|40
|14
|9
|17
|53
|57
|51
|Doncaster
|38
|12
|13
|13
|47
|45
|49
|Gillingham
|39
|12
|13
|14
|43
|47
|49
|Blackpool
|40
|11
|14
|15
|46
|52
|47
|Oxford United
|39
|12
|10
|17
|55
|61
|46
|Walsall
|39
|11
|11
|17
|47
|58
|44
|Oldham
|38
|11
|10
|17
|52
|66
|43
|AFC Wimbledon
|39
|11
|9
|19
|37
|50
|42
|Milton Keynes Dons
|40
|10
|12
|18
|40
|54
|42
|Rochdale
|38
|9
|14
|15
|40
|46
|41
|Northampton
|41
|10
|10
|21
|36
|69
|40
|Bury
|40
|7
|9
|24
|32
|61
|30
|Tuesday, April 3
Bury 0, Rochdale 2
|Saturday, April 7
Plymouth vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT
Oxford United vs. Oldham 1400 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT
Blackburn vs. Southend 1400 GMT
Rochdale vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT
Walsall vs. Bury 1400 GMT
Blackpool vs. Bradford 1400 GMT
Wigan vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Charlton 1400 GMT
Rotherham vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT
Gillingham vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT
|Tuesday, April 10
Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town 1845 GMT
Gillingham vs. Blackburn 1845 GMT
Rochdale vs. Wigan 1845 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton 1845 GMT
Blackpool vs. Northampton 1845 GMT
|Wednesday, April 11
Oldham vs. Walsall 1845 GMT
|Thursday, April 12
Bradford vs. Shrewsbury 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Accrington Stanley
|39
|25
|5
|9
|66
|40
|80
|Luton Town
|41
|22
|11
|8
|84
|43
|77
|Wycombe
|41
|21
|11
|9
|75
|55
|74
|Exeter
|40
|21
|6
|13
|54
|45
|69
|Notts County
|41
|18
|13
|10
|61
|43
|67
|Lincoln City
|40
|18
|13
|9
|57
|42
|67
|Coventry
|40
|19
|8
|13
|50
|38
|65
|Mansfield Town
|40
|16
|15
|9
|57
|43
|63
|Swindon
|40
|19
|5
|16
|61
|60
|62
|Colchester
|41
|16
|13
|12
|51
|45
|61
|Carlisle
|41
|16
|12
|13
|57
|50
|60
|Newport County
|39
|13
|15
|11
|49
|50
|54
|Crawley Town
|41
|15
|9
|17
|51
|58
|54
|Cambridge United
|40
|14
|12
|14
|42
|52
|54
|Cheltenham
|41
|12
|12
|17
|59
|60
|48
|Stevenage
|40
|12
|12
|16
|54
|57
|48
|Yeovil
|38
|12
|9
|17
|53
|59
|45
|Crewe
|41
|13
|5
|23
|52
|67
|44
|Port Vale
|41
|10
|13
|18
|45
|57
|43
|Morecambe
|39
|9
|15
|15
|38
|48
|42
|Forest Green
|40
|11
|7
|22
|48
|69
|40
|Grimsby Town
|41
|9
|11
|21
|33
|63
|38
|Chesterfield
|38
|9
|7
|22
|41
|68
|34
|Barnet
|41
|8
|9
|24
|37
|63
|33
|Saturday, April 7
Swindon vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT
Newport County vs. Stevenage 1400 GMT
Notts County vs. Coventry 1400 GMT
Colchester vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT
Port Vale vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT
Barnet vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Crewe 1400 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Chesterfield 1400 GMT
Yeovil vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Exeter 1400 GMT
|Tuesday, April 10
Swindon vs. Yeovil 1845 GMT
Stevenage vs. Mansfield Town 1845 GMT
Morecambe vs. Chesterfield 1845 GMT