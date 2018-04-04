  1. Home
2018/04/04 22:08
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 31 27 3 1 88 21 84
Man United 31 21 5 5 60 23 68
Liverpool 32 19 9 4 75 35 66
Tottenham 31 19 7 5 62 26 64
Chelsea 31 17 5 9 53 30 56
Arsenal 31 15 6 10 58 41 51
Burnley 31 12 10 9 29 27 46
Leicester 31 11 10 10 47 43 43
Everton 32 11 7 14 38 53 40
Bournemouth 32 9 10 13 39 51 37
Watford 32 10 7 15 41 57 37
Newcastle 31 9 8 14 31 40 35
Brighton 31 8 10 13 28 42 34
West Ham 31 8 9 14 39 57 33
Swansea 31 8 7 16 25 44 31
Huddersfield 32 8 7 17 25 53 31
Crystal Palace 32 7 9 16 31 50 30
Southampton 31 5 13 13 29 47 28
Stoke 32 6 9 17 29 61 27
West Brom 32 3 11 18 25 51 20
Saturday, April 7

Everton vs. Liverpool 1130 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace 1400 GMT

Brighton vs. Huddersfield 1400 GMT

Stoke vs. Tottenham 1400 GMT

Leicester vs. Newcastle 1400 GMT

West Brom vs. Swansea 1400 GMT

Watford vs. Burnley 1400 GMT

Man City vs. Man United 1630 GMT

Sunday, April 8

Arsenal vs. Southampton 1315 GMT

Chelsea vs. West Ham 1530 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wolverhampton 40 26 8 6 73 36 86
Cardiff 39 24 8 7 62 33 80
Fulham 40 21 12 7 70 41 75
Aston Villa 40 21 10 9 64 37 73
Derby 39 17 14 8 57 38 65
Middlesbrough 40 18 9 13 56 39 63
Bristol City 40 16 14 10 56 45 62
Millwall 40 16 14 10 50 39 62
Sheffield United 40 18 8 14 53 45 62
Preston 40 15 15 10 49 42 60
Brentford 40 15 13 12 56 47 58
Ipswich 40 15 8 17 49 51 53
Leeds 40 15 8 17 52 56 53
Norwich 40 13 13 14 42 50 52
QPR 40 13 11 16 49 57 50
Sheffield Wednesday 40 11 14 15 48 54 47
Nottingham Forest 39 13 7 19 43 56 46
Hull 40 9 14 17 55 61 41
Reading 40 9 12 19 45 60 39
Bolton 40 9 12 19 34 59 39
Birmingham 40 11 6 23 30 57 39
Barnsley 39 7 13 19 39 58 34
Sunderland 40 6 13 21 43 72 31
Burton Albion 40 7 10 23 29 71 31
Tuesday, April 3

Fulham 2, Leeds 0

Wolverhampton 2, Hull 2

Aston Villa 3, Reading 0

Bolton 0, Birmingham 1

Friday, April 6

Cardiff vs. Wolverhampton 1845 GMT

Saturday, April 7

Barnsley vs. Sheffield United 1115 GMT

Norwich vs. Aston Villa 1130 GMT

Leeds vs. Sunderland 1400 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Nottingham Forest 1400 GMT

Hull vs. QPR 1400 GMT

Millwall vs. Bristol City 1400 GMT

Brentford vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT

Derby vs. Bolton 1400 GMT

Birmingham vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT

Reading vs. Preston 1400 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Fulham 1400 GMT

Tuesday, April 10

Aston Villa vs. Cardiff 1845 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford 1845 GMT

Preston vs. Leeds 1845 GMT

Sunderland vs. Norwich 1845 GMT

Bristol City vs. Birmingham 1845 GMT

QPR vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1845 GMT

Ipswich vs. Barnsley 1845 GMT

Fulham vs. Reading 1845 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Middlesbrough 1845 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Hull 1845 GMT

Bolton vs. Millwall 1900 GMT

Wednesday, April 11

Wolverhampton vs. Derby 1845 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Blackburn 39 24 10 5 74 36 82
Shrewsbury 40 24 9 7 55 33 81
Wigan 38 24 8 6 72 25 80
Rotherham 40 20 6 14 65 49 66
Peterborough 40 16 13 11 63 49 61
Charlton 39 17 10 12 53 47 61
Portsmouth 40 19 4 17 51 48 61
Scunthorpe 40 15 15 10 57 48 60
Plymouth 39 17 9 13 51 47 60
Bristol Rovers 40 16 6 18 56 60 54
Bradford 38 16 5 17 49 56 53
Southend 40 14 11 15 49 59 53
Fleetwood Town 40 14 9 17 53 57 51
Doncaster 38 12 13 13 47 45 49
Gillingham 39 12 13 14 43 47 49
Blackpool 40 11 14 15 46 52 47
Oxford United 39 12 10 17 55 61 46
Walsall 39 11 11 17 47 58 44
Oldham 38 11 10 17 52 66 43
AFC Wimbledon 39 11 9 19 37 50 42
Milton Keynes Dons 40 10 12 18 40 54 42
Rochdale 38 9 14 15 40 46 41
Northampton 41 10 10 21 36 69 40
Bury 40 7 9 24 32 61 30
Tuesday, April 3

Bury 0, Rochdale 2

Saturday, April 7

Plymouth vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT

Oxford United vs. Oldham 1400 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT

Blackburn vs. Southend 1400 GMT

Rochdale vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT

Walsall vs. Bury 1400 GMT

Blackpool vs. Bradford 1400 GMT

Wigan vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Charlton 1400 GMT

Rotherham vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT

Gillingham vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT

Tuesday, April 10

Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town 1845 GMT

Gillingham vs. Blackburn 1845 GMT

Rochdale vs. Wigan 1845 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton 1845 GMT

Blackpool vs. Northampton 1845 GMT

Wednesday, April 11

Oldham vs. Walsall 1845 GMT

Thursday, April 12

Bradford vs. Shrewsbury 1845 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Accrington Stanley 39 25 5 9 66 40 80
Luton Town 41 22 11 8 84 43 77
Wycombe 41 21 11 9 75 55 74
Exeter 40 21 6 13 54 45 69
Notts County 41 18 13 10 61 43 67
Lincoln City 40 18 13 9 57 42 67
Coventry 40 19 8 13 50 38 65
Mansfield Town 40 16 15 9 57 43 63
Swindon 40 19 5 16 61 60 62
Colchester 41 16 13 12 51 45 61
Carlisle 41 16 12 13 57 50 60
Newport County 39 13 15 11 49 50 54
Crawley Town 41 15 9 17 51 58 54
Cambridge United 40 14 12 14 42 52 54
Cheltenham 41 12 12 17 59 60 48
Stevenage 40 12 12 16 54 57 48
Yeovil 38 12 9 17 53 59 45
Crewe 41 13 5 23 52 67 44
Port Vale 41 10 13 18 45 57 43
Morecambe 39 9 15 15 38 48 42
Forest Green 40 11 7 22 48 69 40
Grimsby Town 41 9 11 21 33 63 38
Chesterfield 38 9 7 22 41 68 34
Barnet 41 8 9 24 37 63 33
Saturday, April 7

Swindon vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT

Newport County vs. Stevenage 1400 GMT

Notts County vs. Coventry 1400 GMT

Colchester vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT

Port Vale vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT

Barnet vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Crewe 1400 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Chesterfield 1400 GMT

Yeovil vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Exeter 1400 GMT

Tuesday, April 10

Swindon vs. Yeovil 1845 GMT

Stevenage vs. Mansfield Town 1845 GMT

Morecambe vs. Chesterfield 1845 GMT