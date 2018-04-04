  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/04 22:02
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 5 1 .833
Toronto 4 2 .667 1
New York 3 2 .600
Baltimore 1 4 .200
Tampa Bay 1 4 .200
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 2 2 .500
Minnesota 2 2 .500
Cleveland 2 3 .400 ½
Kansas City 1 3 .250 1
Detroit 1 4 .200
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 5 1 .833
Seattle 3 1 .750 1
Los Angeles 4 2 .667 1
Oakland 2 4 .333 3
Texas 2 4 .333 3

___

Tuesday's Games

Kansas City 1, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 11, Tampa Bay 4

Seattle 6, San Francisco 4

Boston 4, Miami 2, 13 innings

Toronto 14, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 10, Baltimore 6

Texas 4, Oakland 1

L.A. Angels 13, Cleveland 2

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Price 1-0), 2:05 p.m.

Texas (Perez 0-0) at Oakland (Mengden 0-1), 3:35 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 0-1) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.