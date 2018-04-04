President Tsai attends 2018 Taoyuan Agriculture Expo opening

Taipei (CNA) - President Tsai Ing-wen attended the 2018 Taoyuan Agriculture Expo (TAE) Wednesday which kicked off the same day with six main areas and 25 exhibition halls.

The 2018 TAE, which focuses on the "circular economy," technological agriculture, landscape art and green living, is being held in the city's Hsinwu District and will run until May 13.

At the opening ceremony, Tsai said the expo is a major event and urged the public to visit.

In addition to carrying out urban construction and improving people's lives, a good local government should also nurture and develop the inherent characteristics of the local area, Tsai said.



Taoyuan is often thought of as a big industrial and commercial city, but it is also an important agricultural center, Tsai said, adding that apart from good rice and tea, the area also produces a wide variety of agricultural produce, fruit and flowers that are sold in northern Taiwan and around the world.



Taoyuan, a relatively young city, has great potential to become a hub for Taiwan's future green energy development, Tsai said.

"Who said Taoyuan is not a fun place? Taoyuan is really fun," said Tsai.



Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan said the 2018 TAE is co-organized by the city government and Council of Agriculture (COA) with total expenditure over two years, including last year's trial run, reaching NT$850 million (US$29.05 million), of which the COA provided NT$300 million.

The Landscape art "Summer Breeze" section in the cultural and creative arts area has invited international artists to work with local artists, Cheng said.

In the multicultural area the Netherlands, France, the United Kingdom, the United States and Japan will take turns to hold exhibitions, Cheng noted, adding that the section also has exhibits on Filipino, Indonesian, Thai and Vietnamese culture.

In addition to the exhibitions, there are also activities in which the public can directly participate, Cheng said. (By Wu Jui-chi and William Yen)