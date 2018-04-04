WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--LIVERPOOL-MAN CITY

LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool plays Manchester City in the first leg of an all-English Champions League quarterfinal match that should deliver goals and entertainment from the two most attacking teams in the Premier League. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2330 GMT, photos.



SOC--REAL MADRID-RONALDO'S GOAL

TURIN, Italy — Even by Cristiano Ronaldo's record-breaking standards, this goal was special. The Real Madrid forward leaped into the air with his back to the goal, swung his right leg high over his head and sent the ball flying past a flat-footed Gianluigi Buffon. "CRWOW" wrote Gazzetta dello Sport in its headline on Wednesday. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 465 words, photos.

GLF--MASTERS-DJ'S BACK

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The recovery from the back injury took a lot longer than he imagined, longer than the sting of having to miss the Masters. Dustin Johnson, with a history of misfortune in the majors, has a remarkable knack of moving forward. If only everyone would quit reminding him. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 880 words, photos.

COM--COMMONWEALTH GAMES ROUNDUP

GOLD COAST, Australia — Prince Charles delivered a message from Queen Elizabeth II to officially open the Commonwealth Games before fireworks exploded on cue. The opening ceremony finished on a brighter note than the way it started Wednesday night, when a heavy rain shower drenched fans in the stadium. By Dennis Passa. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

COM--COMMONWEALTH GAMES-PROTESTS

GOLD COAST, Australia — As an opening ceremony featuring symbolic tributes to Australia's indigenous people was getting under way, Aboriginal protesters were gathering outside the Commonwealth Games stadium to get a message across, too. By John Pye. SENT: 500 words, photos.



SOC--BARCELONA-ROMA

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona hosts Roma in the Champions League quarterfinals. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2145 GMT, photos.

SOC--LEVERKUSEN-BRANDT

LEVERKUSEN, Germany — Bayer Leverkusen has warded off interest in Julian Brandt by extending the 21-year-old Germany midfielder's contract by two years to 2021. SENT: 260 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — AC Milan hosts city rival Inter Milan in a Serie A derby match which could have a decisive impact on the Champions League qualifying places. Sassuolo visits Chievo Verona in a battle to avoid relegation in one of the other three matches. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2045 GMT, photos.

SOC--OBIT-WILKINS

LONDON — Ray Wilkins, an elegant midfielder who captained England's national soccer team and played for illustrious teams such as Manchester United, Chelsea and AC Milan in a 24-year career, died Wednesday. He was 61. SENT: 220 words.



CRI--AUSTRALIA-BALL TAMPERING-SMITH

SYDNEY — Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft will not appeal the bans they received from Cricket Australia for their roles in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. SENT: 300 words, photos.



— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Forsberg's goal with 0.6 left disallowed, Panthers top Preds. SENT: 1,280 words, photos.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Ohtani homers as Angels pound Indians 13-2. SENT: 1,510 words, photos.

