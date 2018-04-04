Temperatures to drop by 15 degrees in northern, central Taiwan Friday

Taipei, April 4 (CNA) Temperatures in northern and central Taiwan are forecast to plunge to 14 degrees Celsius Friday with the arrival of a cold front and a continental cold air mass, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

While Taiwan will enjoy highs in the 30s during the first two days of the five-day Tomb Sweeping Festival holiday, CWB forecaster Yen Tseng-hsi (???) said that temperatures will drop by 15 degrees in northern and central Taiwan on Friday.

The low temperatures will remain until Sunday, Yen said.

Meanwhile, Thursday's daytime highs are forecast to be between 30 and 31 degrees, similar to that of Wednesday.

There is also a chance of fog in western Taiwan, Yen added, which could affect travel plans of people returning to Taiwan after the holiday.