Taiwan to play against Iran in upcoming Davis Cup Zone Group II relegation play-off in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan will play against Iran in 2018 Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Zone Group II relegation play-offs at Taipei Tennis Center, on April 7 and 8.

The Asia/Oceania Zone is one of the three zones of the regional Davis Cup competition in 2018. In the zone there are four different tiers, called groups.

As Taiwan lost in the first round tie against Lebanon in February, the home team will face Iran in the relegation play-offs for the fight to remain in Group II.

Jason Jung (莊吉生), Taiwan’s male Universiade tennis singles champion, will play for Taiwan in the tie. This will be the second time he plays Davis Cup for Taiwan.

Jung, whose current singles ranking is 157, said the last Davis Cup tie he played was held in Kaohsiung, and very few people showed up to root for Taiwan. Now that the upcoming tie will take place in Taipei, Jung said he hoped to see more fans coming to support the home team. “It’s more fun to compete with a large audience watching the game,” he said.

Other team members include Yang Tsung-hua, Hsu Yu-hsiou, Peng Hsien-yin and Hsieh Cheng-peng. Captain Chiang Jinn-yen (江勁彥) said he hoped the national team can win the first two singles matches on Day 1 to increase the chances of winning the tie.

In 2018, new rules were introduced for the Group I and II zonal events, with ties now being played as best-of-three sets over the course of two days.

The two-day format in Zone Groups I and II will see two singles matches played on Day 1, and the doubles match followed by the two reverse singles matches on Day 2.

The zonal rules do not apply to the World Group, which will continue to play ties over three days and best-of-five sets in 2018.