Artists unveil statue questioning Denmark's role in slavery

By  Associated Press
2018/04/04 20:27

HELSINKI (AP) — Two artists have unveiled a statue of a black woman — a piece questioning the Nordic country's colonial past in the Caribbean and its role in slavery — in the Danish capital.

The nearly seven-meter (23-feet) tall sculpture, dubbed "I am Queen Mary," is said to be the first statue of a black woman publicly displayed in Denmark.

It depicts a black woman sitting proudly in a chair, holding a torch in one hand and a cane cutter in the other in a reference to plantation slaves' struggle for freedom.

Virgin Islands-based artist La Vaughn Belle and her Danish colleague Jeannette Ehlers said Wednesday the figure represents Mary Thomas, a slave who led an uprising in the former Danish colony of St. Croix in 1878.