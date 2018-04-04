Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, April 4, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm around;31;26;WSW;15;75%;55%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;34;23;Sunshine;34;24;NE;12;40%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;23;9;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;NNE;6;22%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;21;10;Sunshine;18;13;E;13;62%;0%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;15;6;Rain and drizzle;9;1;SW;31;75%;55%;3

Anchorage, United States;Snow;2;0;Not as cold;6;-3;NNE;10;54%;15%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;28;10;A little a.m. rain;12;8;ENE;13;63%;79%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;8;-6;Mostly cloudy;6;2;S;16;51%;3%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;31;19;Mostly sunny, nice;31;18;ESE;6;60%;26%;7

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;22;10;Partly sunny;23;12;S;9;49%;63%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the a.m.;21;16;Some sun, pleasant;22;15;S;18;62%;2%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Inc. clouds;28;15;Mainly cloudy;30;15;NW;14;20%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;35;24;Downpours;32;24;WSW;7;79%;84%;6

Bangalore, India;More sun than clouds;34;21;More sun than clouds;32;20;SE;8;41%;10%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;33;26;A shower in the a.m.;33;27;S;14;66%;66%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this afternoon;19;11;Partly sunny;17;9;ENE;13;68%;1%;6

Beijing, China;Some sleet;10;0;Some sun returning;10;0;WNW;13;65%;1%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Turning cloudy, warm;26;10;Heavy thunderstorms;23;9;N;10;58%;86%;4

Berlin, Germany;Sun and clouds, mild;19;8;Cooler with a shower;14;2;NW;21;71%;56%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Rain at times;18;10;Showers, mainly late;17;10;NW;8;83%;91%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;19;A t-storm in spots;26;19;SE;9;74%;77%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;19;8;A little a.m. rain;15;7;WNW;13;71%;83%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Rain, a thunderstorm;14;6;Rain and drizzle;9;2;ENE;18;70%;55%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Pleasant and warmer;23;7;Partly sunny, warm;23;10;NNW;7;71%;41%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;20;11;Heavy thunderstorms;17;8;NW;8;68%;82%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;26;19;Partly sunny;28;18;E;8;64%;55%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;18;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;17;NW;7;51%;78%;4

Busan, South Korea;Cooler with showers;13;10;A bit of rain;14;12;ESE;15;74%;98%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Becoming cloudy;28;15;Sunny and breezy;29;14;N;23;27%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;26;16;Partly sunny, nice;23;16;NW;14;75%;61%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;26;18;Clouds and sun, nice;28;19;NE;6;54%;27%;13

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;34;26;Sunshine and nice;35;26;SSE;17;64%;1%;12

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, cold;3;-3;Snow and rain;4;0;ENE;11;54%;84%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;33;25;A passing shower;32;25;SSE;11;68%;66%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;10;5;Rain and drizzle;8;1;WNW;14;88%;62%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;24;19;Sunny and nice;24;19;NNW;17;85%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunny and cooler;18;9;Nice with some sun;23;18;SSE;17;52%;33%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;30;24;Thunderstorms;30;24;SSW;12;87%;83%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;40;24;Hazy with a shower;38;24;E;10;39%;55%;9

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;19;5;Clouds and sunshine;19;4;SE;11;29%;32%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;35;23;SW;9;47%;73%;10

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;34;23;A shower in the p.m.;32;22;S;7;66%;61%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;6;-2;Mostly cloudy;8;6;SE;20;65%;58%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and warmer;28;14;Partly sunny, warm;27;13;NNE;9;26%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning sunny;20;13;Partly sunny;19;14;ENE;24;67%;55%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Becoming cloudy;30;22;A t-storm around;30;21;SE;17;66%;75%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;26;15;A t-storm in spots;26;16;ENE;9;66%;64%;10

Havana, Cuba;Periods of sun;29;21;Nice with some sun;28;20;NE;13;66%;4%;11

Helsinki, Finland;A little p.m. rain;4;2;Spotty showers;7;2;SW;11;91%;91%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;26;An afternoon shower;33;26;SSE;14;65%;63%;11

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;28;22;Cloudy and humid;27;22;E;12;75%;11%;5

Honolulu, United States;Rainy times;28;24;Showers;28;22;W;18;79%;79%;4

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;35;22;Sunshine and nice;36;22;SE;9;32%;5%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;A t-storm in spots;33;20;Periods of sun, warm;34;20;NE;12;34%;26%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and mild;19;10;Sunny and very warm;22;11;ENE;8;53%;1%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;NNE;11;68%;81%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;35;25;Partial sunshine;33;25;NNW;13;55%;17%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Becoming cloudy;23;14;A t-storm in spots;22;13;N;10;64%;64%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun;24;11;Clouds and sun;25;10;N;9;24%;0%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;34;24;Partly sunny;34;24;W;18;54%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;24;14;Couple of t-storms;23;14;SSE;8;78%;70%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;41;23;Sunny and breezy;38;21;NNW;27;10%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, warmer;20;10;Partly sunny, mild;17;9;S;16;65%;41%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. shower or two;30;23;A p.m. shower or two;30;24;NE;11;56%;67%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;32;23;Some brightening;32;23;SSE;9;65%;74%;5

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, nice;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;S;14;68%;62%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A t-storm in spots;34;24;NNE;6;71%;70%;13

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;17;1;A t-storm in spots;16;2;ENE;11;38%;64%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;SSW;11;66%;63%;10

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;23;20;Variable cloudiness;23;20;SSE;12;74%;28%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;17;9;Partly sunny;19;11;SW;11;73%;25%;5

London, United Kingdom;A thundershower;12;4;Partly sunny;11;5;SSE;11;50%;8%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;22;12;Low clouds breaking;21;13;S;9;69%;5%;5

Luanda, Angola;Inc. clouds;32;25;A t-storm around;29;25;SSW;8;76%;64%;5

Madrid, Spain;A shower or two;15;6;Partly sunny;19;9;NE;7;58%;2%;6

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;31;27;Sunshine;33;26;NE;8;64%;8%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Brief p.m. showers;30;23;A morning t-storm;29;23;ENE;7;81%;81%;4

Manila, Philippines;Sun and clouds;31;25;A shower in places;32;24;E;13;59%;45%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;24;11;Mostly sunny, nice;22;11;SSE;12;66%;2%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;25;13;Partly sunny;25;13;SE;8;41%;39%;13

Miami, United States;A shower or two;29;21;A shower in places;28;22;ENE;13;69%;80%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Pleasant and warmer;17;8;Mostly cloudy, mild;16;9;WSW;17;77%;70%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Turning cloudy;31;26;Partly sunny;31;26;SSE;10;65%;5%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;E;10;65%;10%;5

Montreal, Canada;Becoming very windy;5;-9;Colder;-2;-5;W;32;37%;9%;5

Moscow, Russia;Clearing;6;-1;Increasing clouds;8;4;SSE;12;64%;28%;4

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny, nice;33;27;Hazy sunshine;33;27;N;13;57%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;24;14;Clouds and sun;25;16;NE;13;64%;47%;9

New York, United States;Becoming very windy;16;1;Partly sunny, chilly;8;2;W;34;25%;53%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Nice with sunshine;24;11;Sunny and very warm;27;11;W;13;31%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;-4;-10;Partly sunny;1;-6;SSE;15;74%;0%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Not as warm;24;9;Clouds and sun;19;13;SSE;9;56%;44%;5

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;6;2;Spotty showers;6;0;NW;7;80%;71%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Very windy, rain;4;-10;Colder;-1;-6;SW;28;40%;19%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;30;26;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;N;17;74%;66%;6

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;33;24;Clouds and sun;33;23;NNW;13;61%;36%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sun and some clouds;31;23;Brief p.m. showers;30;23;ENE;13;76%;89%;8

Paris, France;A shower or t-storm;15;6;Decreasing clouds;11;5;ESE;12;60%;3%;2

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;29;18;Sunny and nice;28;18;E;14;55%;2%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;35;25;Partly sunny, nice;35;26;SSW;9;58%;63%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A heavy thunderstorm;29;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;NNE;20;80%;79%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;31;22;A shower or two;31;22;ESE;8;54%;78%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Decreasing clouds;19;8;Spotty showers;15;2;W;19;62%;70%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;18;5;A little rain;8;4;SW;10;70%;85%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Morning showers;17;11;Cloudy with showers;18;11;NNE;11;72%;97%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;20;9;Partly sunny;22;12;WSW;9;65%;4%;7

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;24;A morning shower;30;24;E;11;77%;82%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Not as cold;4;-4;Abundant sunshine;4;-4;ENE;10;43%;0%;3

Riga, Latvia;Not as cool;12;6;Showers and t-storms;14;5;SW;12;80%;84%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Turning cloudy;29;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;23;E;9;76%;74%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;A p.m. t-storm;34;23;Becoming cloudy;34;23;SE;24;19%;19%;6

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;19;12;Showers and t-storms;19;6;NNE;12;67%;60%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Not as cold;6;3;Cloudy;10;6;SE;14;77%;67%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;16;10;A shower in the p.m.;17;13;SSE;11;77%;83%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partial sunshine;28;15;Partly sunny;29;17;ENE;10;58%;37%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;29;24;A shower in spots;29;24;ESE;18;70%;46%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;24;18;Partly sunny;23;18;NW;8;84%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partial sunshine;26;12;Partly sunny, nice;25;12;WSW;10;28%;29%;13

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;27;12;Nice with some sun;26;12;SSW;7;50%;23%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;21;A stray shower;29;22;NNE;8;74%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;16;6;Partly sunny;19;8;SE;11;63%;27%;5

Seattle, United States;A little rain;10;8;Periods of rain;12;9;SSE;10;80%;93%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Not as warm;19;8;Cooler with rain;12;9;ESE;8;70%;85%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;16;11;Rain and drizzle;17;9;NNW;11;91%;96%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny, warm;34;26;Mostly sunny, warm;33;26;NE;12;68%;36%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;23;7;A shower or t-storm;20;9;SSW;10;68%;84%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;24;A shower in places;29;23;ENE;21;66%;72%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;9;2;Cloudy with a shower;9;2;S;7;83%;85%;1

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;25;20;Mostly sunny;28;20;N;15;63%;3%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, humid;29;21;Rather cloudy, warm;30;21;ENE;9;60%;44%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;A little p.m. rain;7;3;Shower/thunderstorm;11;2;WSW;11;93%;90%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;26;13;Partly sunny;26;12;NNE;10;38%;1%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy with sunshine;16;2;Mostly sunny;13;4;ENE;12;61%;31%;6

Tehran, Iran;Turning cloudy;25;14;Not as warm;21;13;E;11;30%;27%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Increasing clouds;26;16;Partly sunny;28;16;NNE;10;39%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;23;10;A morning t-storm;22;11;NNW;8;48%;82%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;21;11;Cloudy and cooler;16;13;S;17;46%;44%;2

Toronto, Canada;Strong winds;6;-4;Morning flurries;3;-2;WSW;30;42%;93%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Warmer with clearing;34;16;Cooler with sunshine;21;12;NNW;17;71%;0%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning sunny;23;13;Sunshine and nice;23;10;WNW;19;50%;0%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little snow;4;-8;A little a.m. snow;-6;-16;NW;31;40%;52%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;9;6;Occasional rain;10;8;ENE;9;73%;94%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;21;10;Cooler, morning rain;15;6;WNW;14;65%;84%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Turning cloudy;34;24;Unseasonably hot;37;24;WNW;8;49%;70%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Pleasant and warmer;17;8;More clouds than sun;17;7;WSW;17;75%;70%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;22;10;Showers and t-storms;19;7;WNW;14;60%;82%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and breezy;19;14;Partly sunny;20;15;N;13;75%;12%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;38;24;Mostly sunny, warm;37;24;SW;10;44%;12%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;13;1;Plenty of sunshine;16;4;NE;4;32%;5%;7

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius