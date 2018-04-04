Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, April 4, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;A t-storm around;89;79;WSW;10;75%;55%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;93;73;Sunshine;93;76;NE;8;40%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;74;48;Sunny and pleasant;78;52;NNE;4;22%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;70;50;Sunshine;65;56;E;8;62%;0%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;58;43;Rain and drizzle;48;34;SW;19;75%;55%;3

Anchorage, United States;Snow;35;32;Not as cold;43;27;NNE;6;54%;15%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;82;50;A little a.m. rain;54;46;ENE;8;63%;79%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;46;21;Mostly cloudy;43;35;S;10;51%;3%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;87;66;Mostly sunny, nice;88;64;ESE;4;60%;26%;7

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;71;50;Partly sunny;74;54;S;6;49%;63%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the a.m.;70;61;Some sun, pleasant;72;59;S;11;62%;2%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Inc. clouds;83;59;Mainly cloudy;86;59;NW;9;20%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;96;75;Downpours;90;75;WSW;4;79%;84%;6

Bangalore, India;More sun than clouds;94;69;More sun than clouds;90;68;SE;5;41%;10%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;91;79;A shower in the a.m.;91;80;S;9;66%;66%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this afternoon;66;51;Partly sunny;62;48;ENE;8;68%;1%;6

Beijing, China;Some sleet;50;32;Some sun returning;50;32;WNW;8;65%;1%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Turning cloudy, warm;78;50;Heavy thunderstorms;74;49;N;6;58%;86%;4

Berlin, Germany;Sun and clouds, mild;67;47;Cooler with a shower;57;35;NW;13;71%;56%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Rain at times;65;50;Showers, mainly late;62;50;NW;5;83%;91%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;66;A t-storm in spots;79;66;SE;6;74%;77%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;67;47;A little a.m. rain;60;44;WNW;8;71%;83%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Rain, a thunderstorm;58;42;Rain and drizzle;47;36;ENE;11;70%;55%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Pleasant and warmer;73;44;Partly sunny, warm;73;50;NNW;4;71%;41%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;67;51;Heavy thunderstorms;63;46;NW;5;68%;82%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;78;67;Partly sunny;82;65;E;5;64%;55%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;64;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;63;NW;4;51%;78%;4

Busan, South Korea;Cooler with showers;55;49;A bit of rain;57;54;ESE;9;74%;98%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Becoming cloudy;82;58;Sunny and breezy;85;58;N;14;27%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;79;61;Partly sunny, nice;73;60;NW;9;75%;61%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;79;65;Clouds and sun, nice;82;66;NE;4;54%;27%;13

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;93;79;Sunshine and nice;94;79;SSE;10;64%;1%;12

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, cold;37;26;Snow and rain;39;31;ENE;7;54%;84%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;91;77;A passing shower;89;77;SSE;7;68%;66%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;50;41;Rain and drizzle;47;34;WNW;8;88%;62%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;75;65;Sunny and nice;75;66;NNW;11;85%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunny and cooler;64;49;Nice with some sun;73;64;SSE;10;52%;33%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;86;75;Thunderstorms;86;75;SSW;8;87%;83%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;104;75;Hazy with a shower;101;76;E;6;39%;55%;9

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;65;40;Clouds and sunshine;66;39;SE;7;29%;32%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;92;75;Partly sunny;96;73;SW;5;47%;73%;10

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;93;73;A shower in the p.m.;89;72;S;4;66%;61%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;43;28;Mostly cloudy;47;43;SE;12;65%;58%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and warmer;83;57;Partly sunny, warm;81;55;NNE;6;26%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning sunny;68;55;Partly sunny;67;58;ENE;15;67%;55%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Becoming cloudy;85;72;A t-storm around;86;70;SE;11;66%;75%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;78;59;A t-storm in spots;78;61;ENE;6;66%;64%;10

Havana, Cuba;Periods of sun;85;70;Nice with some sun;83;67;NE;8;66%;4%;11

Helsinki, Finland;A little p.m. rain;39;35;Spotty showers;44;35;SW;7;91%;91%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;78;An afternoon shower;91;78;SSE;9;65%;63%;11

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;82;71;Cloudy and humid;81;71;E;7;75%;11%;5

Honolulu, United States;Rainy times;82;75;Showers;82;72;W;11;79%;79%;4

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;95;71;Sunshine and nice;98;72;SE;5;32%;5%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;A t-storm in spots;92;68;Periods of sun, warm;92;68;NE;7;34%;26%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and mild;67;51;Sunny and very warm;72;53;ENE;5;53%;1%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;89;77;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;NNE;7;68%;81%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;95;77;Partial sunshine;91;78;NNW;8;55%;17%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Becoming cloudy;73;57;A t-storm in spots;72;55;N;6;64%;64%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun;76;51;Clouds and sun;77;50;N;5;24%;0%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;92;75;Partly sunny;93;76;W;11;54%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;75;57;Couple of t-storms;73;56;SSE;5;78%;70%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;106;73;Sunny and breezy;100;70;NNW;17;10%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, warmer;68;50;Partly sunny, mild;63;48;S;10;65%;41%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. shower or two;86;73;A p.m. shower or two;86;75;NE;7;56%;67%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;90;74;Some brightening;90;73;SSE;5;65%;74%;5

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, nice;93;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;S;9;68%;62%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;93;74;A t-storm in spots;94;75;NNE;4;71%;70%;13

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;62;34;A t-storm in spots;60;36;ENE;7;38%;64%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;79;SSW;7;66%;63%;10

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;74;68;Variable cloudiness;74;67;SSE;8;74%;28%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;63;48;Partly sunny;65;52;SW;7;73%;25%;5

London, United Kingdom;A thundershower;54;38;Partly sunny;52;41;SSE;7;50%;8%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;71;54;Low clouds breaking;71;56;S;6;69%;5%;5

Luanda, Angola;Inc. clouds;90;77;A t-storm around;85;76;SSW;5;76%;64%;5

Madrid, Spain;A shower or two;58;42;Partly sunny;66;49;NE;4;58%;2%;6

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;88;81;Sunshine;92;80;NE;5;64%;8%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Brief p.m. showers;87;74;A morning t-storm;84;73;ENE;5;81%;81%;4

Manila, Philippines;Sun and clouds;87;77;A shower in places;90;76;E;8;59%;45%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;76;52;Mostly sunny, nice;72;51;SSE;8;66%;2%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;78;55;Partly sunny;77;55;SE;5;41%;39%;13

Miami, United States;A shower or two;84;70;A shower in places;82;71;ENE;8;69%;80%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Pleasant and warmer;63;47;Mostly cloudy, mild;61;47;WSW;10;77%;70%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Turning cloudy;89;79;Partly sunny;88;79;SSE;7;65%;5%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, nice;76;62;Sunny and pleasant;79;65;E;6;65%;10%;5

Montreal, Canada;Becoming very windy;41;16;Colder;29;23;W;20;37%;9%;5

Moscow, Russia;Clearing;42;30;Increasing clouds;46;39;SSE;7;64%;28%;4

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny, nice;91;81;Hazy sunshine;91;81;N;8;57%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;75;58;Clouds and sun;78;60;NE;8;64%;47%;9

New York, United States;Becoming very windy;62;34;Partly sunny, chilly;46;36;W;21;25%;53%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Nice with sunshine;76;51;Sunny and very warm;81;53;W;8;31%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;26;15;Partly sunny;34;22;SSE;9;74%;0%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Not as warm;76;48;Clouds and sun;67;56;SSE;6;56%;44%;5

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;43;36;Spotty showers;43;31;NW;4;80%;71%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Very windy, rain;40;13;Colder;30;21;SW;17;40%;19%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;86;79;A shower in the a.m.;86;78;N;10;74%;66%;6

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;92;75;Clouds and sun;91;74;NNW;8;61%;36%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sun and some clouds;88;73;Brief p.m. showers;86;73;ENE;8;76%;89%;8

Paris, France;A shower or t-storm;59;43;Decreasing clouds;52;42;ESE;8;60%;3%;2

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;84;64;Sunny and nice;83;64;E;9;55%;2%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;95;77;Partly sunny, nice;95;79;SSW;6;58%;63%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A heavy thunderstorm;84;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;NNE;12;80%;79%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;88;71;A shower or two;87;72;ESE;5;54%;78%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Decreasing clouds;67;47;Spotty showers;59;36;W;12;62%;70%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;64;42;A little rain;47;39;SW;6;70%;85%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Morning showers;62;52;Cloudy with showers;64;53;NNE;7;72%;97%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;68;48;Partly sunny;71;54;WSW;5;65%;4%;7

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;74;A morning shower;86;74;E;7;77%;82%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Not as cold;39;24;Abundant sunshine;39;24;ENE;6;43%;0%;3

Riga, Latvia;Not as cool;54;43;Showers and t-storms;58;41;SW;7;80%;84%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Turning cloudy;84;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;74;E;6;76%;74%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;A p.m. t-storm;93;73;Becoming cloudy;93;73;SE;15;19%;19%;6

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;65;53;Showers and t-storms;65;43;NNE;7;67%;60%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Not as cold;44;38;Cloudy;50;43;SE;8;77%;67%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;61;51;A shower in the p.m.;62;56;SSE;7;77%;83%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partial sunshine;82;60;Partly sunny;84;62;ENE;6;58%;37%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;83;75;A shower in spots;84;75;ESE;11;70%;46%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;75;65;Partly sunny;74;65;NW;5;84%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partial sunshine;79;54;Partly sunny, nice;77;54;WSW;6;28%;29%;13

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;80;54;Nice with some sun;79;54;SSW;4;50%;23%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;85;70;A stray shower;84;71;NNE;5;74%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;60;43;Partly sunny;67;46;SE;7;63%;27%;5

Seattle, United States;A little rain;50;47;Periods of rain;54;48;SSE;6;80%;93%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Not as warm;66;47;Cooler with rain;54;48;ESE;5;70%;85%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;61;52;Rain and drizzle;63;48;NNW;7;91%;96%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny, warm;93;80;Mostly sunny, warm;91;79;NE;8;68%;36%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;74;45;A shower or t-storm;68;49;SSW;6;68%;84%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;83;75;A shower in places;83;73;ENE;13;66%;72%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;47;35;Cloudy with a shower;48;36;S;4;83%;85%;1

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;77;68;Mostly sunny;82;67;N;10;63%;3%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, humid;84;70;Rather cloudy, warm;87;71;ENE;5;60%;44%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;A little p.m. rain;44;37;Shower/thunderstorm;51;36;WSW;7;93%;90%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;79;55;Partly sunny;79;54;NNE;6;38%;1%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy with sunshine;60;36;Mostly sunny;56;40;ENE;7;61%;31%;6

Tehran, Iran;Turning cloudy;77;58;Not as warm;70;55;E;7;30%;27%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Increasing clouds;79;60;Partly sunny;83;61;NNE;6;39%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;73;51;A morning t-storm;72;51;NNW;5;48%;82%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;71;52;Cloudy and cooler;60;56;S;10;46%;44%;2

Toronto, Canada;Strong winds;42;24;Morning flurries;38;29;WSW;19;42%;93%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Warmer with clearing;93;60;Cooler with sunshine;70;54;NNW;10;71%;0%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning sunny;74;56;Sunshine and nice;73;50;WNW;12;50%;0%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little snow;39;17;A little a.m. snow;22;3;NW;19;40%;52%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;48;43;Occasional rain;50;47;ENE;6;73%;94%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;69;50;Cooler, morning rain;60;43;WNW;8;65%;84%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Turning cloudy;94;75;Unseasonably hot;98;75;WNW;5;49%;70%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Pleasant and warmer;63;47;More clouds than sun;62;44;WSW;11;75%;70%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;72;49;Showers and t-storms;67;45;WNW;9;60%;82%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and breezy;67;58;Partly sunny;68;60;N;8;75%;12%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;100;75;Mostly sunny, warm;99;75;SW;6;44%;12%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;56;34;Plenty of sunshine;60;39;NE;3;32%;5%;7

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit