Taiwan nabs illegal street performers from China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The New Taipei City National Immigration Agency detained 20 visitors from China who had misused their visa to perform at street markets and tourist sites, making NT$4 million (US$136,700) per month in the process.

A man surnamed Yang (楊) and a 36-year-old woman named Feng (馮) were believed to be the leaders of the group. Police confiscated her microphone, loudspeakers, smartphone and a name list, the Apple Daily reported, added that the woman was not a real singer but had been lip syncing during performances which even attracted the attention of the media.

The group had been active internationally as far as Singapore and Malaysia, and made so much money from donations by the public that each month bonuses totaling NT$200,000 (US$6,800) were paid out, the Apple Daily reported.

In December last year, an apparent other member of the group, a 31-year-old handicapped man named Tang Bohu (唐伯虎), was detained after a performance at a traditional market in Tucheng, New Taipei City. He was found to have overstayed his tourist visa by two months, according to the Apple Daily.