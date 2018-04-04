The Latest: Trump promises 'strong action' on immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and immigration (all times local):

7:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump is promising "strong action today" on immigration.

Trump says on Twitter: "Our Border Laws are very weak while those of Mexico & Canada are very strong. Congress must change these Obama era, and other, laws NOW! The Democrats stand in our way — they want people to pour into our country unchecked....CRIME! We will be taking strong action today."

The president did not detail what that action would be. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump said Tuesday that wants to use the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border until his promised border wall is erected. The White House later said Trump wanted to mobilize the National Guard.

___

6:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump wants to use the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border until his "big, beautiful wall" is erected.

He said during a news conference Tuesday: "Until we can have a wall and proper security, we're going to be guarding our border with the military."

He has been frustrated by the lack of progress on fulfilling the signature promise of his campaign.

Federal law prohibits the use of active-duty service members for law enforcement inside the U.S., unless specifically authorized by Congress. But over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

The administration appears to be considering a model similar to a 2006 operation deployed by President George W. Bush.