Man Booker Prize removes China from Taiwan writer’s nationality

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following numerous protests, the organizers of the Man Booker International Prize have removed China from the nationality of longlisted Taiwanese author Wu Ming-yi (吳明益), reports said Wednesday.

On March 29, the writer noticed that next to his nomination for the novel “The Stolen Bicycle,” one of 13 longlisted novels, his original nationality of “Taiwan” had been changed to “Taiwan, China.”

On Facebook, Wu expressed his dissatisfaction, saying the name change was “not my personal position on this issue.”

Protests followed, from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as from private citizens, and on April 4, a change back to “Taiwan” was finally noticed. However, at the top of the list, the term “nationality” between brackets had been replaced by “country/territory.”

The organizers said they had communicated with the person affected and consulted Britain’s Foreign Office before deciding to the original name, the Central News Agency reported.

The Man Booker Prize added that the authors’ nationalities did not matter, only the fact whether or not a novel had been translated into English and published in Great Britain.