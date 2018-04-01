U.S. representative in Taiwan promotes travel to quake-hit region

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – American Institute in Taiwan Director Kin Moy (梅健華) posted a picture of himself in Hualien on Facebook Wednesday in an effort to promote tourism in the region following its deadly February 6 earthquake.

A total of 17 people died in the disaster, and the once-popular travel destination on Taiwan’s east coast has been struggling to attract tourists back.

Kin is the latest in a series of dignitaries to encourage people to return to Hualien. Last weekend, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) spent time in the region buying typical local products, from mochi sweets to a hand-woven hat. Former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) also toured the area, and Sophie Chang (張淑芬), the wife of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. founder Morris Chang (張忠謀), took a whole train full of company employees in what was intended to be just the first shift of nine to Hualien.

Kin posted a picture of himself at the entrance of the Cross-Island Highway near Taroko on an AIT Facebook page, the Central News Agency reported. He named Hualien as one of his favorite places in Taiwan.

“I encourage all of my friends to go there because it is the intersection of natural beauty, challenging hikes, tasty food, and fascinating native culture,” Kin wrote on Facebook.