The Latest: China open to talks with US in tariffs dispute

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on U.S.-China trade tensions (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

A senior official with China's Commerce Ministry says Beijing will keep the door to negotiations with the U.S. open, after announcing a plan to impose tariffs on $50 billion worth of U.S. goods in response to proposed U.S. tariffs.

Wang Shouwen, a vice minister of Commerce, said Wednesday at a briefing with reporters that Beijing doesn't want a trade war but will fight one if forced to.

Wang said Beijing was willing to resolve these disputes with the U.S. through dialogue on the basis of "mutual respect and mutual benefit."

Wang said: "If anyone wants to fight, we'll be there with him, if they want to negotiate, the door is open."

___

4:20 p.m.

China has raised tariffs on $50 billion of U.S. goods including soybeans, aircraft and automobiles in response to Washington's increased duties on Chinese goods in a technology dispute.

The Commerce Ministry on Wednesday criticized the U.S. move as a violation of global trade rules and said China was acting to protect its "legitimate rights and interests."

It said a 25 percent tariff would be imposed and the date the charges will take effect would be announced later.

The dispute stems from U.S. complaints that Beijing pressures foreign companies to hand over technology in return for market access.

Companies and investors worry the conflict could dampen worldwide commerce and set back the global economic recovery.