Long-hidden toxic waste endangers Serbia's health, EU status

PANCEVO, Serbia (AP) — Discoveries in Serbia of rusty barrels stacked up in barns and mysterious liquids cemented behind walls in plastic tubs are triggering alarms.
It is believed that tons of poorly secured hazardous industrial waste are hidden in the country, posing long-term environmental and public health dangers.
The issue has come into focus as Serbia and other Balkan nations move toward joining the European Union.
Serbia's environmental protection minister says the problem arising from decades of neglect, corruption and economic decay is dramatic.