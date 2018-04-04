  1. Home
Lawyers ask Myanmar to dismiss case vs. Reuters journalists

By  Associated Press
2018/04/04 15:46

Reuters journalist Wa Lone talks to journalists as they leave the court following his Wednesday, April. 4, 2018, Yangon, Myanmar. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)

Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo, center, is welcomed by his wife Chit Su Win, second left, and his daughter as he arrives at the court for his trial, W

Reuters journalist Wa Lone, center, is welcomed by his wife Pan Ei Mon, left, upon arrival at the court for their trial Wednesday, April. 4, 2018, Yan

Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo, center, is escorted by police as they leave the court, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, Yangon, Myanmar. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)

Reuters journalist Wa Lone gives a "thumbs up" from A police truck as they leave the court after his trial Wednesday, April 4, 2018, Yangon, Myanmar.

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Lawyers for two Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar have asked a court to dismiss the case, saying the evidence doesn't support the charges.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo face possible charges under the Official Secrets Act. If convicted, they could face up to 14 years in prison.

The two are accused of having secret papers relating to the security situation in Rakhine state. Around 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled into Bangladesh from Rakhine since August.

The two journalists have been held since they were arrested Dec. 12.

The case has drawn global attention, with high-profile rights lawyer Amal Clooney announcing last week she's taking it on.

The judge is expected to rule next week on Wednesday's request to have the case dismissed.