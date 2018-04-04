Lawyers ask Myanmar to dismiss case vs. Reuters journalists

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Lawyers for two Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar have asked a court to dismiss the case, saying the evidence doesn't support the charges.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo face possible charges under the Official Secrets Act. If convicted, they could face up to 14 years in prison.

The two are accused of having secret papers relating to the security situation in Rakhine state. Around 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled into Bangladesh from Rakhine since August.

The two journalists have been held since they were arrested Dec. 12.

The case has drawn global attention, with high-profile rights lawyer Amal Clooney announcing last week she's taking it on.

The judge is expected to rule next week on Wednesday's request to have the case dismissed.