YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
Investigators said they don't believe Nasim Aghdam specifically targeted the three victims Tuesday. But a law enforcement official said Aghdam had a longstanding dispute with the company.
The official said investigators believe Aghdam used the name Nasime Sabz online. A website in that name decried YouTube's policies and said that YouTube was trying to "suppress" content creators.
The official spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case publicly.
Aghdam's father said his daughter was angry YouTube stopped paying for videos she posted on the platform and warned police she might go to the company's headquarters.