Drones used to spread pesticides over Taiwan farms

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of aeronautics researchers have designed drones to help Taiwan farmers spread pesticides.

Precise location coordinates are programmed into the drones as well as the amount of pesticides to release in each area. The drones will save on pesticide waste as well as farm labor, reported CNA.

The group of researchers are from the National Cheng Kung University Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics. The team has already created its own limited corporation for the farming drones as well as a trademark and is aiming to get its product online sometime in the second half of this year.



Researcher tests drone at Taiwan field site. (CNA image)

One member of the team, Chen Hung-deng (陳恆燈), said that the drone technology his team developed specifically mirrors Taiwanese farming techniques and other agricultural trouble areas.

The group began research for this project last March, interviewing farmers and even venturing onto the farms to experience firsthand the labor the drone is attempting to simplify.

Chen said this kind of technology is already popular in places where large amounts of farmland is concentrated, like China and Japan. In Taiwan however the farmland is smaller, scattered, and diverse, presenting different requirements from the drones.