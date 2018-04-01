China-Vatican issues oversimplified: Taiwan government source

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Issues between China and the Vatican have been oversimplified, while Taiwan was keeping a close watch on developments, the Central News Agency quoted an anonymous source within the Taiwan government as saying.

The Catholic city-state located in Rome is the only one of Taiwan’s 20 remaining official diplomatic allies in Europe, but recent reports have indicated that the Church might reach an agreement with China over the nomination of bishops in the communist country. It is believed by some that such an agreement might be followed by a switch in diplomatic relations from Taipei to Beijing.

However, a Taiwanese government source said the island nation was communicating closely with the Vatican through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and through Taiwan’s embassy at the Vatican, and many problems between the Catholic Church and China had been oversimplified, CNA reported Wednesday.

Even if a consensus were reached, the Vatican might still harbor suspicions about whether Beijing would implement all points of the agreement, while China would contemplate risks to stability.

A Chinese Catholic spokesman recently stated that bilateral talks had reached their- final stage and predicted there would be an agreement by the end of March, but a Vatican counterpart denied there would be any signing soon.