By  Associated Press
2018/04/04 13:17
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Cano Sea 4 14 5 7 .500
Correa Hou 6 19 7 9 .474
Haniger Sea 4 13 3 6 .462
Gregorius NYY 5 18 6 8 .444
Altuve Hou 6 25 6 11 .440
Abreu ChW 4 16 3 7 .438
Simmons LAA 6 24 4 10 .417
DGordon Sea 4 17 3 7 .412
Cuthbert KC 4 10 1 4 .400
EEscobar Min 3 13 3 5 .385
Home Runs

Dozier, Minnesota, 3; Davidson, Chicago, 3; Anderson, Chicago, 3; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 3; 18 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 9; Smoak, Toronto, 9; Correa, Houston, 8; Reddick, Houston, 6; Davidson, Chicago, 6; 10 tied at 5.

Pitching

Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; 32 tied at 1-0.