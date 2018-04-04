A royal heir in the country for the Commonwealth Games

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Royalty has arrived for the Commonwealth Games.

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, and his wife Camilla touched down in Brisbane on Wednesday for the start of their official visit, which will include opening the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Charles will officially open the competition on behalf of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Elsewhere around the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday:

ABORIGINAL PROTEST: A small group of indigenous protesters blocked a Gold Coast road, bringing a temporary halt to the Queen's Baton Relay on its final day. The group of approximately 30 people lined up in nearby Southport, leaving the relay staff and baton runners stranded in a parking lot. After approximately an hour, organizers resumed the final leg of the relay. The baton is due at the stadium for the opening ceremony Wednesday night.

The protesters, calling themselves the "Stolenwealth Games," are using the Gold Coast games to highlight their "anti-colonial activity and authority views." Queensland police acknowledged the group's right to protest, saying: "Should any activities occur during a protest which pose a risk to the safety or enjoyment of the Commonwealth Games, the (police) will respond accordingly."

OOPS: Games organizers have blundered by listing England as part of Africa in the official souvenir program.

The colorful Commonwealth Games 2018 edition lists the English capital as Banjul (instead of London), locates it in the Africa region and notes its population as slightly more than 2 million. That mirrors the details listed — correctly — for Gambia, only recently restored to the Commonwealth Games, directly underneath on Page 97. Gold Coast 2018 chief executive Mark Peters explained the blunder as an "overprint" as organizers rushed to accommodate Gambia's re-inclusion into the Commonwealth just weeks ago. The African nation did not compete at the 2014 Glasgow Games after withdrawing from the Commonwealth in 2013. A change of prime minister in 2016 led to the readmission of Gambia last month, and the country has six athletes competing on the Gold Coast.

GOING FOR GOLD: The first gold medalist of the games will likely be the winner of the women's triathlon on Thursday, and the overwhelming favorite is two-time world champion Flora Duffy of Bermuda. Duffy won six out of seven races in last year's World Triathlon Series. England's Alistair Brownlee, who has won gold in the past two Olympic triathlons, is entered in the men's race. The individual men's and women's races and a mixed team event on Saturday will be over the sprint distance — a swim leg of 750 meters, a 20-kilometer cycle and a 5-kilometer run, half of the Olympic version. Brownlee is coming off hip surgery last August and one of his biggest threats for gold will come from his brother Jonathan, who won silver behind Alistair at Glasgow in 2014, and bronze medalist Richard Murray of South Africa. Gold medals on day one of competition will also be presented in artistic gymnastics, track cycling, swimming and weightlifting.

OFFICIAL INVESTIGATED: Queensland state police are investigating an alleged assault involving an official and an athlete of the Mauritius team. Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said the allegation involved "an assault of an aggravated matter." Gollschewski said police had been aware of an allegation before a complaint was made overnight. He declined to give further details. Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive David Grevemberg said if the allegation is proved, it "compromises the integrity of everything we uphold in terms of a harm-free environment."

NEW SKIPPER: Jesse Parahi is new captain of the Australian rugby sevens team, and there have been a few before him this year. Long-time skipper Ed Jenkins retired at the start of the season, and his replacement, Lewis Holland, was injured in the team's last World Series tournament before the games. The man who replaced Holland, James Stannard, sustained a fractured skull in a one-punch attack last week and will miss the Commonwealth Games. Coach Andy Friend says the nature of the sport means the players are equipped to deal with what's transpired. "They're a very resilient group," he said. "You get a lot thrown at you ... you learn to deal with things on the run."

