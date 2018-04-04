  1. Home
  2. World

National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/04 13:07
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Boston 79 49 18 12 110 261 205
x-Tampa Bay 80 53 23 4 110 287 228
x-Toronto 80 48 25 7 103 272 228
Florida 79 41 30 8 90 237 239
Detroit 80 30 38 12 72 211 247
Montreal 80 28 39 13 69 203 257
Ottawa 79 27 41 11 65 215 280
Buffalo 79 25 42 12 62 189 265
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Washington 80 48 25 7 103 251 232
x-Pittsburgh 80 45 29 6 96 263 246
Columbus 80 45 29 6 96 236 221
New Jersey 80 43 28 9 95 243 238
Philadelphia 80 40 26 14 94 242 240
Carolina 80 35 34 11 81 222 250
N.Y. Rangers 80 34 37 9 77 230 261
N.Y. Islanders 80 33 37 10 76 258 292
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Nashville 80 51 18 11 113 259 206
x-Winnipeg 80 50 20 10 110 271 216
x-Minnesota 79 44 25 10 98 242 221
Colorado 80 42 29 9 93 250 231
St. Louis 79 43 30 6 92 217 212
Dallas 80 41 31 8 90 228 218
Chicago 79 32 37 10 74 223 245
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Vegas 80 51 22 7 109 268 217
x-San Jose 80 44 26 10 98 245 221
Los Angeles 80 44 28 8 96 232 195
Anaheim 79 41 25 13 95 224 212
Calgary 80 36 34 10 82 210 245
Edmonton 80 34 40 6 74 227 258
Vancouver 80 30 40 10 70 212 258
Arizona 80 29 40 11 69 205 249

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Monday's Games

Toronto 5, Buffalo 2

Florida 3, Carolina 2

Winnipeg 6, Ottawa 5

Minnesota 3, Edmonton 0

Washington 4, St. Louis 2

Los Angeles 3, Colorado 1

Tuesday's Games

Columbus 5, Detroit 4, OT

New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Philadelphia 4

Florida 2, Nashville 1

Winnipeg 5, Montreal 4, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 0

Arizona 4, Calgary 1

Vegas 5, Vancouver 4, SO

Dallas 4, San Jose 2

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.