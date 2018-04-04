  1. Home
Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/04 13:12
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Kansas City 010 000 000—1 5 1
Detroit 000 000 000—0 3 0

Junis, Grimm (8), K.Herrera (9) and Gallagher; Boyd, Wilson (7), Stumpf (8), VerHagen (9) and J.McCann. W_Junis 1-0. L_Boyd 0-1. Sv_K.Herrera (1).

___

Tampa Bay 001 003 000— 4 7 1
New York 013 000 43x—11 11 1

Archer, Pruitt (6), Romo (8) and Sucre; Montgomery, Holder (6), Kahnle (6), Dav.Robertson (8), Shreve (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Kahnle 1-0. L_Pruitt 1-1. HRs_New York, Gregorius 2 (2).

___

Chicago 010 111 010— 5 10 1
Toronto 003 301 07x—14 15 2

M.Gonzalez, Santiago (6), Infante (8), Minaya (8) and Castillo; Happ, D.Barnes (6), Axford (7), Clippard (8), Loup (9) and Maile. W_Happ 1-1. L_M.Gonzalez 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Sanchez (1), Garcia (1), Anderson (3). Toronto, Donaldson (2), Diaz (2).

___

Baltimore 100 102 110— 6 12 0
Houston 201 002 50x—10 10 2

Wright Jr., Givens (6), Araujo (7), Cortes (7) and Sisco; Verlander, Devenski (6), Rondon (7), Harris (8), J.Smith (9) and B.McCann, Stassi. W_Rondon 1-0. L_Araujo 0-1. HRs_Baltimore, Jones (2), Schoop (1). Houston, Correa (2), Reddick 2 (2).

___

Texas 021 100 000—4 10 0
Oakland 001 000 000—1 8 0

Hamels, Claudio (6), Martin (8), Kela (9) and Chirinos; Graveman, Hendriks (6), Coulombe (7), Pagan (8) and Lucroy. W_Hamels 1-1. L_Graveman 0-1. Sv_Kela (1). HRs_Texas, Gallo (2). Oakland, Pinder (1).

___

Cleveland 200 000 000— 2 1 0
Los Angeles 611 030 02x—13 13 1

Tomlin, Otero (4), Belisle (6), McAllister (8) and Perez; Richards, J.Johnson (6), Parker (8), Wood (9) and R.Rivera. W_Richards 1-0. L_Tomlin 0-1. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (1). Los Angeles, Rivera (1), Upton (1), Trout (2), Ohtani (1), Valbuena (1).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Seattle 400 020 000—6 12 0
San Francisco 000 100 210—4 9 0

Gonzales, Vincent (7), Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Freitas; Blach, Moronta (5), P.Johnson (6), Dyson (8), Gearrin (9) and Hundley. W_Gonzales 1-0. L_Blach 1-1. Sv_Diaz (3). HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (1), Panik (3).

___

Boston 100 000 000 010 2—4 12 0
Miami 000 100 000 010 0—2 9 0
(13 innings)

Sale, Poyner (6), C.Smith (7), Kelly (8), Kimbrel (10), M.Barnes (11), Hembree (12) and Vazquez, Leon; Urena, Steckenrider (8), Barraclough (9), Ziegler (10), Despaigne (11), Guerrero (13) and Wallach. W_Hembree 1-0. L_Guerrero 0-1.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 3 0
New York 000 002 00x—2 7 1

Lively, Rios (6), Arano (7), Milner (8), E.Ramos (8) and Alfaro; Harvey, A.Ramos (6), Blevins (6), Lugo (7), Familia (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Blevins 1-0. L_Lively 0-1. Sv_Familia (2).

___

Washington 311 000 001— 6 9 0
Atlanta 441 110 02x—13 15 1

Cole, Romero (4), Kelley (6), Solis (7), Gott (8) and Montero; Teheran, Carle (3), S.Freeman (6), Minter (8), Winkler (9) and Stewart. W_Carle 1-1. L_Cole 0-1. HRs_Washington, Zimmerman (1), Cole (1), Harper (4). Atlanta, Tucker (1), Freeman (2).

___

St. Louis 202 000 000—4 10 0
Milwaukee 000 010 022—5 12 1

J.Flaherty, Sherriff (6), Bowman (7), Lyons (8), Leone (8) and Molina; C.Anderson, Jeffress (5), J.Barnes (6), Albers (8), Jennings (9) and Pina. W_Jennings 1-0. L_Leone 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Ozuna (1), Pham (1), Fowler (1). Milwaukee, Yelich (1), Braun (2).

___

Los Angeles 001 000 000—1 4 1
Arizona 011 000 31x—6 8 0

Kershaw, Alexander (7), Baez (7), Neal (8) and A.Barnes, Grandal; Godley, Hirano (8), McFarland (9) and Murphy. W_Godley 1-0. L_Kershaw 0-2. HRs_Arizona, Peralta (1), Descalso (1), Murphy (1).

___

Colorado 002 100 001—4 6 0
San Diego 010 103 30x—8 8 0

Freeland, Oberg (6), Senzatela (7), Dunn (8) and Iannetta; Ross, Stammen (7), Yates (8), Makita (9), Hand (9) and Ellis. W_Ross 1-0. L_Freeland 0-1. Sv_Hand (1). HRs_San Diego, Villanueva 3 (3).