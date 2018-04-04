Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|010
|000
|000—1
|5
|1
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
Junis, Grimm (8), K.Herrera (9) and Gallagher; Boyd, Wilson (7), Stumpf (8), VerHagen (9) and J.McCann. W_Junis 1-0. L_Boyd 0-1. Sv_K.Herrera (1).
___
|Tampa Bay
|001
|003
|000—
|4
|7
|1
|New York
|013
|000
|43x—11
|11
|1
Archer, Pruitt (6), Romo (8) and Sucre; Montgomery, Holder (6), Kahnle (6), Dav.Robertson (8), Shreve (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Kahnle 1-0. L_Pruitt 1-1. HRs_New York, Gregorius 2 (2).
___
|Chicago
|010
|111
|010—
|5
|10
|1
|Toronto
|003
|301
|07x—14
|15
|2
M.Gonzalez, Santiago (6), Infante (8), Minaya (8) and Castillo; Happ, D.Barnes (6), Axford (7), Clippard (8), Loup (9) and Maile. W_Happ 1-1. L_M.Gonzalez 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Sanchez (1), Garcia (1), Anderson (3). Toronto, Donaldson (2), Diaz (2).
___
|Baltimore
|100
|102
|110—
|6
|12
|0
|Houston
|201
|002
|50x—10
|10
|2
Wright Jr., Givens (6), Araujo (7), Cortes (7) and Sisco; Verlander, Devenski (6), Rondon (7), Harris (8), J.Smith (9) and B.McCann, Stassi. W_Rondon 1-0. L_Araujo 0-1. HRs_Baltimore, Jones (2), Schoop (1). Houston, Correa (2), Reddick 2 (2).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Seattle
|400
|020
|000—6
|12
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|210—4
|9
|0
Gonzales, Vincent (7), Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Freitas; Blach, Moronta (5), Johnson (6), Dyson (8), Gearrin (9) and Hundley. W_Gonzales 1-0. L_Blach 1-1. Sv_Diaz (3). HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (1), Panik (3).
___
|Boston
|100
|000
|000
|010
|2—4
|12
|0
|Miami
|000
|100
|000
|010
|0—2
|9
|0
Sale, Poyner (6), C.Smith (7), Kelly (8), Kimbrel (10), M.Barnes (11), Hembree (12) and Vazquez, Leon; Urena, Steckenrider (8), Barraclough (9), Ziegler (10), Despaigne (11), Guerrero (13) and Wallach. W_Hembree 1-0. L_Guerrero 0-1.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
|New York
|000
|002
|00x—2
|7
|1
Lively, Rios (6), Arano (7), Milner (8), E.Ramos (8) and Alfaro; Harvey, A.Ramos (6), Blevins (6), Lugo (7), Familia (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Blevins 1-0. L_Lively 0-1. Sv_Familia (2).
___
|Washington
|311
|000
|001—
|6
|9
|0
|Atlanta
|441
|110
|02x—13
|15
|1
Cole, Romero (4), Kelley (6), Solis (7), Gott (8) and Montero; Teheran, Carle (3), S.Freeman (6), Minter (8), Winkler (9) and Stewart. W_Carle 1-1. L_Cole 0-1. HRs_Washington, Zimmerman (1), Cole (1), Harper (4). Atlanta, Tucker (1), Freeman (2).
___
|St. Louis
|202
|000
|000—4
|10
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|022—5
|12
|1
J.Flaherty, Sherriff (6), Bowman (7), Lyons (8), Leone (8) and Molina; C.Anderson, Jeffress (5), J.Barnes (6), Albers (8), Jennings (9) and Pina. W_Jennings 1-0. L_Leone 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Ozuna (1), Pham (1), Fowler (1). Milwaukee, Yelich (1), Braun (2).
___
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|000—1
|4
|1
|Arizona
|011
|000
|31x—6
|8
|0
Kershaw, Alexander (7), Baez (7), Neal (8) and A.Barnes, Grandal; Godley, Hirano (8), McFarland (9) and Murphy. W_Godley 1-0. L_Kershaw 0-2. HRs_Arizona, Peralta (1), Descalso (1), Murphy (1).