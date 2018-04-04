Connauton scores again to lift Coyotes over Flames 4-1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Kevin Connauton had a goal and an assist in continue his superb second half, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Connauton has 10 goals in 30 games since the All-Star break, tying him with Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman for most among defenseman since Jan. 28. The 28-year-old had just one goal in the first 42 games this year.

Richard Panik, Christian Fischer and Dylan Strome also scored for Arizona, which has won three in a row.

Nick Shore got his first goal as a Flame. Injury-riddled Calgary has lost eight of nine.

Arizona struck first at 3:48 of the first period when Panik deflected Connauton's point shot past rookie goaltender Jon Gillies.

Panik has also been on a tear with six goals in his last 10 games.

Connauton made it 2-0 at 16:39 on a nifty play at the blue line. After a fake shot that sent Curtis Lazar spinning to the ice, he wristed a shot inside the goal post on a screened Gillies.

Connauton is in the final season of his two-year deal and is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

The teams exchanged goals early in the second period. Fischer was credited with a goal at 2:18 when a rebound off Gillies' pad caromed in off the skate of rookie Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson.

Shore put Calgary on the scoreboard at 4:32, snapping Lazar's rebound past Antti Raanta for his first goal since being acquired by the Flames in a trade with the Ottawa Senators.

It was the only puck to elude Raanta, who had 42 saves in picking up his sixth consecutive victory. He improves to 21-16-6 on the season.

Gillies had 17 stops and fell to 2-4-1.

Calgary's power play woes continued. The Flames are 0 for 30 in the last 12 games and 1 for 48 over the last 17 games.

NOTES: Arizona D Jeff Chychrun (lower body) left the game late in the first period and did not return. ... In a new-look first line for Calgary, Sam Bennett moved to center between Johnny Gaudreau and rookie Spencer Foo. ... Arizona improves to 18-1-1 when giving up two or fewer goals.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Play at Vancouver on Thursday night.

Flames: Play at Winnipeg on Thursday night.

More AP hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey