Taiwanese exchange student arrested for school shooting plot made similar threats in past

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese exchange student An Tso "Edward" Sun (孫安佐) arrested last week for allegedly threatening to "shoot up" a private school in Pennsylvania had made similar threats to his classmates in Taiwan and dreamed of being an arms dealer, reported Mirror Media.

After police yesterday found more evidence that Sun was building some sort of arsenal after he allegedly warned a classmate on March 26 that he would "shoot up" Bonner Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania on May 1, a picture of his obsession with firearms and tendency to issue threats of violence going back to an early age is starting to emerge.

Sun, who enjoys constructing homemade flamethrowers, told classmates in elementary school in Taiwan that he wanted to grow up to become an arms dealer. According to former middle school and high school classmates of Sun in Taiwan, he was known to occasionally threaten students by saying "I'm going to go to your house and shoot you."



Sun holding homemade flamethrower indoors. (Photo from Sun's Facebook page)

Because Sun's father, Taiwanese actor Sun Peng (孫鵬), himself loved survival games such as paintball, he did not limit his son's obsession in guns and other military equipment, which began in elementary school. At the age of 11, when Taiwanese media interviewed the Sun family, An Tso Sun reportedly aimed an Airsoft gun at a reporter, and though his mother Di Ying (狄鶯), a famous Taiwanese Opera actress, yelled at him to put it down, he ignored her.

Starting in middle school, Sun would start taking his classmates to his house to showoff his collection of military gear. Classmates described him as having a straightforward personality with his emotions easily readable through his facial expressions.

However, classmates also said he had an impulsive and impatient side, and would sometimes argue with classmates. When bickering with a classmate, he would sometimes threaten them by saying "I will go to your house and shoot you," though he would later say it was only "joking" and there was nothing wrong with it.



Sun and some of the ammo found. (Images from twitter.com/UD Police and CBS Philly)

In 2010, a colleague of Di Ying, Ti Chih-Chieh (狄志杰), on the TV show "Lady Commander" (一袋女王) said that when she visited the Sun family home, the young An Tso Sun would excitedly talk to her about jungle paintball and military uniforms. She said he would constantly talk to his father about firearms and serving in the army all day long.

Ti said that An Tso Sun talked about how he wanted to make his own guns and his father even suggested that the boy, who was still in elementary school at the time, could become a legal arms dealer in the future, but she said she never thought this would lead to the kind of trouble he is in now. Sun could face 10 years in federal prison for making terroristic threats.