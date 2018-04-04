Ohio youth baseball league raffling off AR-15, other guns

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio youth baseball league is raffling off an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and other guns for a fundraiser to reduce registration fees.

The Repository reports the East Canton Youth Baseball Association also will raffle off a bolt-action hunting rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun and a handgun during the league's youth picture day on April 29. It's the fifth year the league has held a gun raffle.

The AR-15, a civilian version of a U.S. military rifle, has drawn national attention in recent weeks because it was the same type of gun used in the Parkland, Florida, school shooting that killed 17 people.

The league president says families aren't required to sell raffle tickets. He says winners pick up their weapons at a gun store and are subject to background checks.

