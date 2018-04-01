Water in Taiwan's Kinmen reservoir turns red

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Red algal blooms in the Jinhu Reservoir in Kinmen have tinted the water crimson.

The Kinmen County Waterworks (金門自來水廠) assures the public that this kind of grape algal bloom is nontoxic and in fact common in lakes, reported CNA. To ensure safety and cleanliness standards are met, the algal blooms have been rounded up and removed by cement trucks.

Longtime Kinmen resident, Chong Sen-bao (董森堡), said that poor construction of the dam permitted ocean water to begin to flow into the reservoir not long after it was built. As the reservoir was not able to provide water, the Control Yuan restricted use of the water and implemented project after project to correct the foundation.

The reservoir is still a source of worry and a money pit for local residents and governments alike, according to CNA.

Kinmen County Waterworks Section Chief Chen Ching-hwa (陳清華) told CNA that grape algal blooms are very normal, harmless, and simply more obvious when the weather turns warm. Chen said that these blooms also appeared in February 2015.

A Waterworks representative said that even though the blooms are not poisonous, the organization tried to remove them as quickly as possible so water filtration systems and sanitation standards were not interrupted.