|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Toronto
|55
|22
|.714
|—
|x-Boston
|53
|24
|.688
|2
|x-Philadelphia
|47
|30
|.610
|8
|New York
|27
|51
|.346
|28½
|Brooklyn
|25
|53
|.321
|30½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|42
|36
|.538
|—
|x-Washington
|42
|36
|.538
|—
|Charlotte
|34
|45
|.430
|8½
|Orlando
|23
|54
|.299
|18½
|Atlanta
|22
|56
|.282
|20
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|48
|30
|.615
|—
|x-Indiana
|46
|32
|.590
|2
|Milwaukee
|42
|36
|.538
|6
|Detroit
|37
|40
|.481
|10½
|Chicago
|27
|51
|.346
|21
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Houston
|63
|15
|.808
|—
|San Antonio
|45
|32
|.584
|17½
|New Orleans
|43
|34
|.558
|19½
|Dallas
|24
|54
|.308
|39
|Memphis
|21
|56
|.273
|41½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Portland
|48
|30
|.615
|—
|Utah
|45
|33
|.577
|3
|Oklahoma City
|45
|34
|.570
|3½
|Minnesota
|44
|34
|.564
|4
|Denver
|43
|35
|.551
|5
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Golden State
|57
|21
|.731
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|41
|36
|.532
|15½
|L.A. Lakers
|33
|44
|.429
|23½
|Sacramento
|25
|53
|.321
|32
|Phoenix
|19
|59
|.244
|38
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
___
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 112, Toronto 106
Philadelphia 121, Brooklyn 95
Miami 101, Atlanta 98
Orlando 97, New York 73
Chicago 120, Charlotte 114
Golden State 111, Oklahoma City 107
Houston 120, Washington 104
Milwaukee 106, Boston 102
Dallas 115, Portland 109
Denver 107, Indiana 104
Utah 117, L.A. Lakers 110
Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Dallas at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 8 p.m.
Memphis at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Golden State at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Memphis, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.